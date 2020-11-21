Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales - Iconic NYC Building Not Included Due to Copyright Issues

✖

Spider-Man: Miles Morales’ version of New York City is missing one of the most iconic buildings around. Fans have had a lot of fun finding different Marvel landmarks along with real-world ones in the game. But, if you’re looking for The Chrysler Building, you’re going to be upset. Apparently, Insomniac Games couldn’t come to an agreement with the copyright holders to have its inclusion. Just a strange omission, and when you go to the space in-game it’s just a generic skyscraper. One of those little oddities that make for great game trivia to be sure. However, the rest of Miles’ NYC feels very authentic to the young hero’s experiences. Brian Horton, creative director on the project, wrote about that being a focus over at the PlayStation Blog before the game’s release.

“As we continued with the Marvel’s Spider-Man universe, we knew that Miles’s origin story as a Spider-Man was something that needed its own game,” Horton explained. “Miles’s multicultural background reflects a more modern, diverse world and we wanted to give players a new story, with new set-pieces, fresh villains, and unique quests across Marvel’s New York City. This had to be a can’t-miss next adventure in the Marvel’s Spider-Man universe.”

“We are also excited for the game to demonstrate the power of PlayStation 5 this holiday. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will show off near-instant loading, ray-tracing, 3D audio and the DualSense controller,” he continued. “We’ve upgraded our characters with 4D scans and improved skin shading for more realistic looking characters and spline-based hair that moves far more naturally. Many of the city’s assets have also been updated to take advantage of the new console. As you experience Miles’s story, you’ll see, hear, and feel things in a whole new way, all thanks to PS5.”

In previous comments, Bryan Intihar of Insomniac Games tole the press that they telegraphed their ambitions with the ending to Spider-Man PS4. It’s all really paid off in the short term.

“We knew really early that [Spider-Man] was going to end with him getting the spider bite," Intihar told Entertainment Weekly. “We would tease it during development. I think everybody was focused on, 'Can you make the first one really good and we'll worry about the other stuff later?' But we wanted to have that set up so if it became a reality [to do another game] we could pull it off… One of the reasons we put that out was to hopefully convince people that ‘He’s a Spider-Man now. Can we have a game with him?‘”

