Venom: Let There Be Carnage Special Feature Reveals Hidden Spider-Man and Morbius Easter Eggs

There’s something brewing between the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters. As seen in the closing moments of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) is technically now in Disney’s MCU, despite both of his movies taking place in a Sony-owned franchise. Now, a new special feature Sony shared from Let There Be Carnage details some of the Easter eggs found in the sequel, including two that seemingly directly reference other characters in the Spider-Man family.

The Easter eggs come from Venom’s recreation of what was seen in the jail cell of Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson). In one corner of the drawing, a spider can be seen weaving his web with the words “Fearless and therefore powerfull [sic]” are scribbled nearby. In the other corner, a bat can be seen drawn next to a saying that reads, “The real tragedy of life is when men are afraid of hte light.”

See the featurette for yourself below.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has teased a potential crossover with the Sony franchise ever since a new deal between his studio and Sony was announced in 2019.

“I don’t want to talk about rumors or speculation on what could happen or couldn’t happen as it relates to characters Marvel Studios hasn’t brought to the screen yet, but I will say what I’ve always said having been at Marvel Studios for 20 years, I wouldn’t dismiss anything. I wouldn’t rule anything out,” Feige told the website.

He added, “When and how and where remains to be seen. Any rumor you read online could happen anytime between tomorrow and never.”

Sony Pictures boss Sanford Panitch has also confirmed there’s a plan to crossover the franchises in some fashion at a later date, potentially during the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

“There actually is a plan,” the executive previously told Variety. “I think now maybe it’s getting a little more clear for people where we’re headed and I think when No Way Home comes out, even more will be revealed.”

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is now playing in theaters.

What other Spidey characters would you like to see make the leap to live action?