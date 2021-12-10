Spider-Man: No Way Home Opening Clip Contains Major Hawkeye Easter Egg

The opening minute of Spider-Man: No Way Home was revealed last night, and it didn’t take Marvel fans long to scan the footage and pick out a cool little crossover Easter egg with the current Hawkeye TV series on Disney+. If you didn’t watch it (see below), Spider-Man: No Way Home will pick up right from the cliffhanger ending of Spider-Man: Far From Home, with Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland) having his secret identity exposed to the world, while he’s trying to have an outing with his girl MJ (Zendaya) outside Madison Square Garden in NYC!

Well, given the location where Spider-Man: No Way Home begins, and the subsequent escape route that Spidey and MJ have to take (uptown), there’s a particular landmark they swing past that has Hawkeye fans in uproar:

Hawkeye’s “Rogers: The Musical” also makes an appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home!

The premiere episode of Hawkeye showed Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton taking his kids to the big new production of “Rogers: The Musical” as a Christmas season treat in NYC. Unfortunately, the jovial recreation of the Avengers Saga as a stage musical didn’t quite agree with Hawkeye, who only got PTSD-style triggered by having to watch his harrowing battles treated with such lighthearted shallowness.

However, while Clint Barton may not have a taste for “Rogers: The Musical,” Marvel fans certainly do. There are now fan-driven calls for the musical to actually get some level of real production (as a short, or special) – though whether those cheesy, low-rent costumes should be kept is up for debate… In any event, “Rogers: The Musical” is now embedded in the DNA of the MCU as deep as those Captain America PSA videos that Spider-Man: Homecoming first introduced.

The fact that Peter Parker and MJ swing by the playhouse for “Rogers: The Musical” on their mad dash through NYC’s Theater District just goes to show how serious the continuity of this universe gets taken. With Hawkeye and Spider-Man: No Way Home both releasing at the same time, these kinds of details only go to make the MCU Phase 4 storyline truly feel like one big sandbox across both film and TV.

And it’s good to see Marvel Studios committing like this: given how popular it is in real-life, the in-universe version of “Rogers: The Musical” is likely to run on Broadway for quite a few years. So Marvel Studios’ digital artists need to keep that particular image file close by…

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on December 17th. Hawkeye is streaming on Disney+.