New Marvel Legends 5-Pack Is Loaded With Obscure X-Men Characters

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Hasbro has opened up pre-orders for a X-Men 60th anniversary Marvel Legends 5-pack with some villainous characters that even die-hard Marvel Comics fans might need to look up in a Google search. First unveiled at the recent Pulse Con 2022 and MCM London Comic Con events, the figures in the box set include Random, Stryfe, Vertigo, Reaver Pretty Boy and Zero. A strange combination for sure, and we expect that many collectors will buy it for a couple of figures and sell off the rest. That said, the set is not an exclusive release, and can be pre-ordered here at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping using the code HOLIDAYFREE22) and here on Amazon for $124.99 with a release date set for April / June 2023.

Overall, the figures in the pack look pretty great, and we have to admit that we're intrigued by some of the more obscure characters. For example, even if you don't know anything about Pretty Boy, the figure might serve as the Evil Dead Ash Williams cyborg action figure that you never knew you wanted. The set also includes 15 accessories such as alternate hands, blasters, effects pieces, and more. On a related note, make sure to check out the recently released Marvel Legends Puff Adder Build-a-Figure wave.

Who Are These Marvel Characters?

Reaver Pretty Boy: Pretty Boy is a member of the original Reavers, an evil organization of cyborgs operating in the Australian outback. They are enemies of the X-Men that use their powers to commit robberies around the world. First appearance: Uncanny X-Men #229 (May 1988).

Random: Random aka Marshall Evan Stone III is a shape-shifting bounty hunter with the ability to randomly counteract the mutant abilities of others. First appearance: X-Factor, vol. 1 #88 (Mar. 1993)

Stryfe: You might be familiar with Stryfe. He is the clone of Nathan Christopher Summers aka Cable. Nathan Summers was the son of Cyclops and his wife Madelyne Pryor. Apocalypse infected the child with a technoorganic virus. He would have perished if not for the appearance of Sister Askani, a time-traveler from the future. Cyclops and Jean Grey allowed Sister Askani to take Nathan to the future, where he could receive treatment for his affliction.

In the future, Mother Askani, who is later revealed to be an aged Rachel, helped raise Nathan. He became Cable, the mutant soldier who would overthrow Apocalypse. Not wanting to take any chances, Mother Askani had Nathan cloned so there would be a backup savior should Nathan fall in battle. The forces of Apocalypse kidnapped the clone believing it to be the real thing. Apocalypse raised the child, who grew to become the terrorist villain Styfe. First full appearance: The New Mutants #87 (March 1990)

Zero: Zero was was created in the future by the Askani as a prototype for the Ambient-Energy Dampening Actualization Module (A.D.A.M) Unit Zero. Zero was damaged and reactivated by Stryfe, becoming his most trusted ally. First appearance New Mutants #86 (December, 1989)

Vertigo: Vertigo is a native of the Savage Land, a secret tropical refuge for extinct species (including dinosaurs). Brainchild, of the Savage Land Mutates, transformed her through genetic engineering, giving her the power to disorient people. First appearance: Marvel Fanfare #1 (March 1982)