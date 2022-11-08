Marvel Legends Puff Adder Build-A-Figure Wave Is On Sale Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Hasbro has launched a new Marvel Legends Build-A-Figure wave that features seven action figures that are inspired by heroes and villains in the comics. Each includes a piece to build an eighth figure – the Serpent Society villain Puff Adder, aka Gordon "Gordo" Fraley. A breakdown of the wave can be found below complete with pre-order links. Note that US shipping at Entertainment Earth is free on orders $39+ using the code HOLIDAYFREE22. Additional retailer links will be added when they become available.

On a related note, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters in just a few days on November 11th. Now would be a good time to pick up the Marvel Legends figures in the recently released Black Panther wave. Each figure includes a Buld-A-Figure piece for Attuma, a villain and enemy of Namor. These figures are as follows:

In addition to the BAF wave above, Hasbro has also released Marvel Legends figures of the new Black Panther and Ironheart from the upcoming film. Details about those figures can be found here. You can keep tabs on all of the latest Hasbro releases for Star Wars, Marvel, and more right here.