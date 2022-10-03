Marvel Legends Hasbro Pulse Con 2022 Pre-Order Guide

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES RETRO IRON MAN Tony Stark's Modular Iron Man Armor gives the Armored Avenger access to an evolving range of advanced weaponry, from his repulsors and uni-beam to the devastating plasma cannon! Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES RETRO IRON MAN figure. This quality 6-inch scale Iron Man figure features deco inspired by the legendary Model 13 Modular Iron Man Armor as seen in Marvel Comics! The figure features extensive articulation and is highly posable for display and play and comes with a retro-style cardback inspired by the classic Marvel Toy Biz designs. Includes figure, cannon > and 10 entertainment-inspired accessories. prevnext

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES X-MEN MARVEL'S CYCLOPS Scott Summers, aka Cyclops, is one of Xavier's very first students and fights tirelessly for Xavier's dream as the X-Men field leader! Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES X-MEN MARVEL'S CYCLOPS figure. The optic-blasting leader of the X-Men steps out of the cartoon and into Marvel Legends with this quality 6-inch scale figure featuring unique sculpting and cel-shaded deco to recreate the character's heroic animated appearance in the fan-favorite animated series from the 1990s! Includes figure, 3 accessories and comes in premium collectible packaging inspired by the classic X-Men: The Animated Series video cassette box covers. prevnext

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES RETRO LONGSHOT The alien performer and hero Longshot uses his probability-manipulating powers to turn any odds in his favor. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES RETRO LONGSHOT figure. This quality 6-inch scale Longshot figure features deco inspired by his classic costume from Marvel Comics! The figure features extensive articulation and is highly posable for display and play and comes in retro-style packaging to recreate the classic Marvel Legends releases. Includes figure and 4 entertainment-inspired accessories. prevnext

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES RETRO DARK PHOENIX Overwhelmed by the power of the cosmic Phoenix entity, Jean Grey gives in to the being's destructive tendencies. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES RETRO DARK PHOENIX figure. This quality 6-inch scale Dark Phoenix figure features deco inspired by her iconic appearances from Marvel Comics! The figure features extensive articulation and is highly posable for display and play and comes in retro-style packaging to recreate the classic Marvel Legends releases. Includes figure and 3 entertainment-inspired accessories. prevnext

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES RETRO AVALANCHE Brotherhood of Mutants veteran Avalanche can generate powerful seismic waves from his hands. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES RERTO AVALANCHE figure. This quality 6-inch scale Avalanche figure features deco inspired by his iconic appearances from Marvel Comics! The figure features extensive articulation and is highly posable for display and play and comes in retro-style packaging to recreate the classic Marvel Legends releases. Includes figure and 2 entertainment-inspired accessories. prevnext

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES RETRO SPIRAL Spiral, Mojo's deadly enforcer, possesses additional cybernetic limbs, powerful mystic abilities, and a deep enmity for her former flame, Longshot. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES RETRO SPIRAL figure. This quality 6-inch scale Spiral figure features deco inspired by her classic appearances from Marvel Comics! The figure features extensive articulation and is highly posable for display and play and comes in retro-style packaging to recreate the classic Marvel Legends releases. Includes figure and 8 entertainment-inspired accessories. prevnext

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES RETRO WOLVERINE Wolverine suits up with a new X-Men team to take on the world's greatest threats to mutantkind. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES RETRO WOLVERINE figure. This quality 6-inch scale Wolverine figure features deco inspired by the classic X-Men "team uniforms" from Marvel Comics! The figure features extensive articulation and is highly posable for display and play and comes in retro-style packaging to recreate the classic Marvel Legends releases. Includes figure and 3 entertainment-inspired accessories. prevnext

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES RETRO MULTIPLE MAN Jamie Madrox, the Multiple Man, possesses the unique ability to duplicate himself at will. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES RETRO MULTIPLE MAN figure. This quality 6-inch scale Multiple Man figure features deco inspired by his classic appearance from Marvel Comics! The figure features extensive articulation and is highly posable for display and play and comes in retro-style packaging to recreate the classic Marvel Legends releases. Includes figure and 3 entertainment-inspired accessories. prevnext