Marvel Legends Hasbro Pulse Con 2022 Pre-Order Guide
Earlier today, Hasbro unveiled a new Ironheart figure based on the MCU debut appearance of Riri Williams in the upcoming film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. This is in addition to the huge wave of Marvel Legends figures that they launched over the weekend at their big Pulse Con 2022 event. If you missed the Pulse Con news, you can get caught up with all of the details right here.
During PulseCon 2022, Hasbro revealed several new Marvel Legends figures, including Retro Wolverine, Retro Longshot, Retro Iron Man, Retro Multiple Man, Retro Avalanche, Retro Spiral, Retro Dark Phoenix, an X-Men Cyclops figure inspired by the 90's animated series in VHS packaging, and a Daredevil, Elektra and Marvel's Bullseye multipack. These items are available to pre-order now, and you can find them via the following retailer links. Note that shipping on all Pulse Con 2022 items is free at Entertainment Earth for a limited time. Make sure to check out the gallery for a closer look at each of the new figures.
- MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES X-MEN MARVEL'S CYCLOPS – Pre-order at shopDisney / Hasbro Pulse
- MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES RETRO LONGSHOT- Pre-order on Amazon / Entertainment Earth
- MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES RETRO DARK PHOENIX – Pre-order on Amazon / Entertainment Earth
- MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES RETRO AVALANCHE – Pre-order on Amazon / Entertainment Earth
- MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES RETRO SPIRAL – Pre-order on Amazon / Entertainment Earth
- MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES RETRO WOLVERINE – Pre-order on Amazon / Entertainment Earth
- MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES RETRO MULTIPLE MAN – Pre-order on Amazon / Entertainment Earth
- MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES DAREDEVIL, ELEKTRA, AND MARVEL'S BULLSEYE MULTIPACK – Pre-order at Hasbro Pulse
- MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES RETRO IRON MAN - Pre-order at Hasbro Pulse
Again, a full breakdown of the new Marvel Legends figures can be found in the image gallery below, and you can check out all of the releases from PulseCon 2022 right here.
MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES RETRO IRON MAN
Tony Stark's Modular Iron Man Armor gives the Armored Avenger access to an evolving range of advanced weaponry, from his repulsors and uni-beam to the devastating plasma cannon! Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES RETRO IRON MAN figure. This quality 6-inch scale Iron Man figure features deco inspired by the legendary Model 13 Modular Iron Man Armor as seen in Marvel Comics! The figure features extensive articulation and is highly posable for display and play and comes with a retro-style cardback inspired by the classic Marvel Toy Biz designs. Includes figure, cannon > and 10 entertainment-inspired accessories.prevnext
MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES X-MEN MARVEL'S CYCLOPS
Scott Summers, aka Cyclops, is one of Xavier's very first students and fights tirelessly for Xavier's dream as the X-Men field leader! Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES X-MEN MARVEL'S CYCLOPS figure. The optic-blasting leader of the X-Men steps out of the cartoon and into Marvel Legends with this quality 6-inch scale figure featuring unique sculpting and cel-shaded deco to recreate the character's heroic animated appearance in the fan-favorite animated series from the 1990s! Includes figure, 3 accessories and comes in premium collectible packaging inspired by the classic X-Men: The Animated Series video cassette box covers.prevnext
MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES RETRO LONGSHOT
The alien performer and hero Longshot uses his probability-manipulating powers to turn any odds in his favor. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES RETRO LONGSHOT figure. This quality 6-inch scale Longshot figure features deco inspired by his classic costume from Marvel Comics! The figure features extensive articulation and is highly posable for display and play and comes in retro-style packaging to recreate the classic Marvel Legends releases. Includes figure and 4 entertainment-inspired accessories.prevnext
MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES RETRO DARK PHOENIX
Overwhelmed by the power of the cosmic Phoenix entity, Jean Grey gives in to the being's destructive tendencies. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES RETRO DARK PHOENIX figure. This quality 6-inch scale Dark Phoenix figure features deco inspired by her iconic appearances from Marvel Comics! The figure features extensive articulation and is highly posable for display and play and comes in retro-style packaging to recreate the classic Marvel Legends releases. Includes figure and 3 entertainment-inspired accessories.prevnext
MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES RETRO AVALANCHE
Brotherhood of Mutants veteran Avalanche can generate powerful seismic waves from his hands. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES RERTO AVALANCHE figure. This quality 6-inch scale Avalanche figure features deco inspired by his iconic appearances from Marvel Comics! The figure features extensive articulation and is highly posable for display and play and comes in retro-style packaging to recreate the classic Marvel Legends releases. Includes figure and 2 entertainment-inspired accessories.prevnext
MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES RETRO SPIRAL
Spiral, Mojo's deadly enforcer, possesses additional cybernetic limbs, powerful mystic abilities, and a deep enmity for her former flame, Longshot. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES RETRO SPIRAL figure. This quality 6-inch scale Spiral figure features deco inspired by her classic appearances from Marvel Comics! The figure features extensive articulation and is highly posable for display and play and comes in retro-style packaging to recreate the classic Marvel Legends releases. Includes figure and 8 entertainment-inspired accessories.prevnext
MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES RETRO WOLVERINE
Wolverine suits up with a new X-Men team to take on the world's greatest threats to mutantkind. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES RETRO WOLVERINE figure. This quality 6-inch scale Wolverine figure features deco inspired by the classic X-Men "team uniforms" from Marvel Comics! The figure features extensive articulation and is highly posable for display and play and comes in retro-style packaging to recreate the classic Marvel Legends releases. Includes figure and 3 entertainment-inspired accessories.prevnext
MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES RETRO MULTIPLE MAN
Jamie Madrox, the Multiple Man, possesses the unique ability to duplicate himself at will. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES RETRO MULTIPLE MAN figure. This quality 6-inch scale Multiple Man figure features deco inspired by his classic appearance from Marvel Comics! The figure features extensive articulation and is highly posable for display and play and comes in retro-style packaging to recreate the classic Marvel Legends releases. Includes figure and 3 entertainment-inspired accessories.prevnext
MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES DAREDEVIL, ELEKTRA, AND MARVEL'S BULLSEYE MULTIPACK
The accident that robbed young Matt Murdock of his sight also left his remaining senses superhumanly sharp. Now, Murdock defends Hell's Kitchen as Daredevil, the Man Without Fear! Elektra learns that Matt Murdock is Daredevil, and allies with her former flame to confront Bullseye and her current employer, Wilson Fisk. Bullseye was born with perfect aim. In his hands, any object can be a weapon, and the assassin has his sights set on Daredevil and Elektra! Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES DAREDEVIL, ELEKTRA AND MARVEL'S BULLSEYE multipack. These quality 6- inch scale Daredevil, Elektra and Marvel's Bullseye figures feature deco inspired by the iconic Marvel Daredevil comics! The figures feature extensive articulation and are highly posable for display and play. Includes 3 figures and 17 entertainment-inspired accessories including Daredevil's billy club, Elektra's sai, and alternate heads for Elektra and Marvel's Bullseye.prev