New Mutants Artist Reveals Why the Movie Doesn’t Need to Be Rated R to Be Scary

More than a year has passed since The New Mutants was supposed to hit theaters, and while it seemed like the movie would never be released we’ve received a pleasant surprise to kick off 2020 with a brand new trailer promoting a premiere in April. But the uncertainty surrounding the film has yet to die down, as there were rumors that the movie needed massive reshoots in order to make it scarier and appease studio executives. That story has since changed, as it looks like the PG-13 version releasing in just a few months is the same version that filmmaker Josh Boone had always intended to make.

Original New Mutants comic artist Bill Sienkiewicz recently spoke about the film, revealing that it never needed an R-rated version to amplify the horror aspects of The New Mutants.

Scary film at PG-13. The atmosphere, mystery, & tone of Josh’s direction makes it work. The cast is stellar, not horror tropes who split from the group 1 by 1 like idiots only to get offed. They’re a team united; forged by the horror, and that’s new take. Bravo Josh & Co. https://t.co/HDpCZNp9Ro — Bill Sienkiewicz (@sinKEVitch) January 5, 2020

This sentiment goes in line with what Boone said about the film, confirming on social media in response to a fan question about the rating.

“The movie has always been and will always be PG-13,” Boone explained. “There was never a plan for an R-rated movie.”

Sienkiewicz previously spoke on the Fatman Beyond podcast with Marc Bernardin and Kevin Smith, teasing new details about the X-Men spinoff movie.

“I don’t know if I’m even allowed to mention any of this, but I will say that The New Mutants film if you’ve heard anything about it the last couple years… two days ago, I heard from Josh Boone, the director,” Sienkiewicz explained. “And he sent me a new trailer. They’ve been working on it, and it is phenomenal. I got chills. It looks like, because of the whole Disney-Fox merger, takeover, whatever … it’s got the blessings of Marvel. And it feels more Marvel in terms of what they’re doing, but also the horror elements of the film are in place. It’s really, absolutely stellar, just what I’ve seen. I think it’s coming out — they haven’t mentioned the exact release date, but I’m very excited about it.”

Fans will finally get to see what all of the horror is about when The New Mutants premieres in theaters on April 3rd.