Shameik Moore Reveals How He Would Really Feel About Miles Morales Live-Action Recasting

Miles Morales voice actor Shameik Moore has weighed in on the possibility that another actor could one day portray the young Spider-Man on the big screen. The Spider-Verse star has helped bring Miles Morales to life in two blockbuster animated films, with a third lined up in the not too immediate future. As popular as the Spider-Verse movies are, fans still can’t wait to get a live-action version of Miles to go along with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. Moore’s portrayal of Miles Morales has become synonymous with the character, but there’s no guarantee that he’ll also play live-action Miles. Now we get to hear his thoughts on a recasting.

ComicBook spoke to Shameik Moore ahead of the release of his new comedy movie The Gutter. Near the tail end of the interview we got to ask Moore his feelings about another actor playing Miles Morales, and if he would have any advice for them.

“Okay, my honest answer is that I would have to probably have a moment to myself in the mirror and accept,” Moore told ComicBook. “But then secondly, it would be me knowing that everything happens for a reason and that that person has a responsibility that is placed on them. That kind of responsibility won’t fall on the wrong person. So it’ll be meant to be.”

He continued, “The advice to that person is just to literally embrace who you are and how you’re going to execute this job. You know, and inspire the community, inspire humanity. That’s it. My advice is, if you ever need to call, you can.”

A live-action Miles Morales is on the way

Last year, Spider-Verse producer and former Sony studio boss Amy Pascal confirmed that a Miles Morales live-action movie is in the works, along with an animated Spider-Woman movie starring Gwen Stacy. Though both movies will have to wait for the release of Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

“Someday. Not until we make two more movies,” Pascal said about a live-action Miles Morales at the 2024 Oscars Luncheon. “Someday. Someday. We’re very happy doing [the animated Spider-Verse movies].”

Phil Lord, co-writer and producer of the Spider-Verse trilogy, also weighed in to add: “She’s right. She’s the boss.”

More than one actor can play Miles Morales

It’s totally fine to have one actor voice Miles Morales in animated projects like the Spider-Verse movies, while another actor takes on Miles’ live-action appearances. Miles Morales is a young, Black/Puerto Rican character in high school, so whoever ends up playing him on the big or small screen should accurately represent that demographic as much as possible. Shameik Moore does an outstanding job voicing Miles, but he’s also a 29-year-old who would have trouble pulling off a teenage-look.

Recastings like this is pretty normal in Hollywood. Ashley Eckstein is the iconic voice for Ahsoka in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, while Rosario Dawson plays the live-action Ahsoka in The Mandalorian and the self-titled Ahoska. Animated Miles Morales and live-action Miles Morales can co-exist equally without stepping on each other’s toes.

Animated Miles Morales and live-action Miles Morales can co-exist equally without stepping on each other's toes.