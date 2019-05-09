New Spider-Man: Far From Home Toy Might Spoil the Debut of Spider-UK

When it comes to superhero movies, there’s a time-honored tradition of action figures and toys spoiling important details of the film before it premieres in theaters. It happened to Shazam!, to Avengers: Endgame, and so many others before them. And now it might have happened with Spider-Man: Far From Home and a new costume that might appear in the film.

A new playset from the Marvel Studios movie shows off Spider-Man in a new Spider-Plane, a vehicle that seems unlikely to appear in the film because that would be ridiculous. But it does raise the question of his costume, which has white accents and is strangely reminiscent of the Spider-UK costume. Take a look:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Spider-UK is a parallel Earths version of Spider-Man. The character first appeared in Spider-Verse, the crossover event that saw different Spideys across the multiverse team up to stop the powerful family of cannibals known as the Inheritors. That storyline saw the comics debuts of many popular characters other than Spider-UK, including Spider-Gwen, Peni Parker and SP//DR, and Spider-Punk.

Spider-UK, like Spider-Punk, also appear as alternate costumes in the Spider-Man PS4 game. But in the comics universe, Spider-UK is more akin to Captain Britain that Spider-Man, helping protect the multiverse.

While Spider-Man: Far From Home is set to blow the doors off of the multiverse and introduce a lot of new possibilities in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we don’t expect the costume to appear in THIS exact context. Instead, we wouldn’t be surprised if Spidey somehow gets a new look during his European vacation, especially while he’s in London.

We’ve already seen the stealth suit and the black variant of his regular costume, in addition to the OG and the Iron Spider costumes he’s already rocked. But this could be a cheeky wink at the British population as he embraces becoming a renowned superhero.

We’ll find out if the Spider-UK rumors pan out when Spider-Man: Far From Home premieres in theaters on July 2nd.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on the Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer and Disney’s big announcement of movie releases! Is Spider-Man introducing the multiverse? Will Aladdin or Lion King be the live-action remake king this summer? Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!