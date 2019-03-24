New ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Trailer Reportedly Coming on Monday

The Infinity Saga is set to wrap up in just a few weeks. After Avengers: Endgame premieres in theaters, we’ll be looking at the end of one era in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the beginning of another. But we won’t have to wait long to get our first glimpse of the future, as we’ll see in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

While Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios have already revealed a trailer for the film due out in July, it seems like we’ll actually get another one sooner than we expected as Tom Holland himself appeared to tease.

Holland tweeted out “Monday morning…” earlier this week, prompting a lot of speculation. But we seemingly got confirmation from the official Spider-Man accounts for Weibo, which promoted Holland’s own tweet shortly after.

Official weibo account of Spider-Man Films posted what Tom Holland said on Twitter…I guess Sony just confirmed it would be a new trailer of Spider-Man: Far From Home. #SpiderMan #FarFromHome (via https://t.co/wKXhC5vELq) pic.twitter.com/UoycFNzkdC — Gavin Feng (@gavinfeng97) March 23, 2019

Of course, the social media accounts could be promoting something else, as some have speculated that it could be a ticket on-sale announcement for Avengers: Endgame. But Holland likely wouldn’t be hyping that, as the actors whose characters survived the snap in Avengers: Infinity War are taking on the bulk of those duties.

So, it’s likely a safe bet that we’ll be getting something new for Spider-Man: Far From Home.

We still don’t know a lot about the new movie, but we do know the title has some major significance for the events of the film. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige previously teased as much when we spoke to him last year.

”Much like Ant-Man, there are things that people know about that movie, which is a great deal of the movie: the villain of the movie, the storyline of the film, that we’re shooting in Europe and that Peter Parker goes on continuing that [Captain America: Civil War] was a big giant super hero class movie,” Feige told ComicBook.com. “The fall out of that in Homecoming was John Hughes and him going to his high school. So that’s what’s fun to us about the Spider-Man movies. And again going from Infinity War to Ant-Man and the Wasp, the tonal shift. So, there’s a lot of fun stuff. How it connects, where it connects, when it takes place, very similar to Ant-Man and the Wasp in that we’re not gonna say right now.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home premieres in theaters on July 5th.

