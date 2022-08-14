Official She-Hulk Tinder Profile Appears on Dating App

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is finally hitting Disney+ on Thursday and Marvel and Disney+ have been having some fun with the promos. We've seen some cool stuff like a special edition She-Hulk doll and a lot of enjoyable interviews with the cast, including ones where they reveal which Marvel characters they want to crossover with. Today, some fans discovered a silly new marketing strategy. You can now match with She-Hulk on Tinder!

"I know what you're thinking, this can't be real... and guess what, it's not," She-Hulk's profile reads. "But suspend your disbelief for one second and pretend you just matched with She-Hulk. Excited? Find out who she DOES match with in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, streaming August 18th on Disney+ (seriously- she goes on dates)." If you swipe right on the profile, you get a message in your DMs. "I knew we'd match! There's plenty to love in She-Hulk: Attorney At Law. Lawyers, Hulks, cameos, dating, happy hours, yoga, magic, fashion... the list goes on. Now stop reading this, message your match below and set up a date to watch She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, August 18th on Disney+." You can check out some screenshots from the ad in the tweet below:

They really advertising She-Hulk on Tinder 😭😂😂 pic.twitter.com/LVqt2v1UFH — 🌈ɥʇɐdozoſ🦄 (@jozopath) August 13, 2022

She-Hulk is a nine-episode series that welcomes a host of returning MCU stars, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Charlie Cox as Daredevil, Benedict Wong as Wong, and Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/Abomination. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro, and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

In She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Jennifer will have her key comic book "power" or breaking the fourth wall.

"For me, foundationally, I felt like first and foremost the fourth-wall breaking and the kind of meta-humor and the self-awareness [was the most important element of the comics to keep]," head writer and executive producer Jessica Gao said during a virtual press conference. "Because it was the John Byrne run that made me fall in love with this character, you know? It was just so lighthearted and fun and refreshing. So that was always kind of a foundational element."

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premieres on Thursday, August 18th.