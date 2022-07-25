She-Hulk Breaks the Fourth Wall in New Marvel Trailer

Thanks to last weekend's San Diego Comic-Con panel, we've gotten a lot of updates regarding the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with blockbuster movies and Disney+ series arriving in the next few years. Next among them will be She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, a live-action series centered around fan-favorite Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). The Comic-Con panel debuted a new teaser trailer for the series, and it happened to provide the first full look at a major part of Jen's MCU debut. As Jen and Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) are having a conversation about her newfound powers, Jen turns to the camera and tells the audience that "he doesn't mean" what he said — and she then is surprised herself that she just said that.

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

This confirms that Jen will be breaking the fourth wall as She-Hulk, something that had only begun to be hinted at in the series' first trailer, which briefly showed her looking at the camera and also was structured around voice-over narration. While some Marvel fans might best associate the trope with Deadpool, She-Hulk has actually been breaking the fourth wall since the Sensational She-Hulk era of the 1980s, which saw her outright poke fun at the shortcomings of being a Marvel superhero. It had been heavily rumored that that component would factor into the show, with some reports hinting that she might even directly reference Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige at one point.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

"It's really important to the character that she maintains her sense of self," Coiro told ComicBook.com. "Now, because she presents differently as She-Hulk, she definitely has to balance who she is, and the way you are perceived definitely affects the way you act, but she is herself, unlike hulk. So it's really about remaining true to herself throughout all these adventures... It is a long and winding journey of self acceptance and of realizing that, you know, with great power…"

Are you excited for Marvel's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law? What did you think of the new trailer? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

She-Hulk is expected to debut on Disney+ on Wednesday, August 17th. If you haven't checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

