She-Hulk: Two Week Trailer Released

As the end of Phase Four draws nearer, the next project in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is only two weeks away. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will mark the debut of Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk. Fans have been treated to a lot of new content from the show, including a trailer at San Diego Comic-Con, the first look at a scene from the series, and more. Yesterday, it was revealed that the show will be moving to Thursdays on Disney+, ending the longtime Wednesday release schedule for Marvel and the streaming site. Today, Marvel released a new trailer celebrating the fact that the show is only two weeks away.

"There's a new face of superhuman law and we get to meet her in two weeks? Say less 💅," the official account for She-Hulk shared. You can check out the new trailer below:

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered Hulk. The nine-episode series will feature the return of some fan-favorite Marvel actors, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk. Tim Roth will also make his long-awaited return as Emil Blonsky/Abomination after appearing in The Incredible Hulk back in 2008 before cameoing in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings last year. The show will also feature Benedict Wong as Wong who has been seen in many Phase Four projects already. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro, and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

Maslany recently spoke with Empire about She-Hulk and teased what fans can expect from seeing the show.

"She really is the antithesis of most superhero narratives," Maslany explained. "There's this great element of denial in her that's relatable. For me, it was about rejecting what's happened for as long as I could, as that's what causes the fun tension between Jennifer and She-Hulk." She added, "She's in a career that's male-dominated and incredibly vicious and hierarchal ... When she's heading this superhuman firm, that's where we get some really fun characters that she's either defending or in opposition of. It's like this really absurd take on a legal show."

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premieres on Thursday, August 18th.