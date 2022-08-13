She-Hulk: Tatiana Maslany Pitches Deadpool Crossover Idea

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is premiering on Disney+ on Thursday, and Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are eager to see Tatiana Maslany debut as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk. Naturally, the show's cast has been busy with their press tour and many of the actors have talked about which Marvel characters they would like to crossover with. While Maslany was chatting with Kevin McCarthy, the idea of crossing over with Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) came up since both characters break the fourth wall in their respective projects. Maslany said she would like to see She-Hulk and Deadpool work together, and her reason is more personal than you'd expect.

"There's a very meta thing. Deadpool is from Regina, Saskatchewan, right? Isn't he? Which is where I am from. So like, this was a meant-to-be situation. I think we should both be in Regina, but I'm Tat in Regina and Deadpool is Deadpool but then it's Ryan Reynolds and She-Hulk, and we get really freaky with it," Maslany suggested. Reynolds liked the post, which means this hilarious Canadian crossover might not be totally out of the question. You can watch Maslany's interview below:

What would a scene look like between She-Hulk & Deadpool where they are both breaking the fourth wall?



I asked Tatiana Maslany and her idea sounds awesome. #SheHulk cc: @VancityReynolds pic.twitter.com/7EQsMCVbk6 — Kevin McCarthy (@KevinMcCarthyTV) August 12, 2022

She-Hulk is a nine-episode series that welcomes a host of returning MCU stars, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Charlie Cox as Daredevil, Benedict Wong as Wong, and Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/Abomination. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro, and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

Recently, Maslany shared some insight into the dynamic between Walters and her cousin, Bruce Banner.

"They're cousins, obviously. Bruce basically tries to take Jen under his wing and teach her how to be a Hulk, and Jen's like, 'Go away. Stop, I'm not going to be a superhero,'" Maslany explained. "There's an antagonistic thing they have. They love each other very much, and they're actually very close, but this is a bridge too far. She's not interested in this. It was really fun to play that dynamic with Mark."

As for Deadpool, it was reported after the Disney/Fox merger that Disney would be moving ahead with a Deadpool 3, and it looks like Reynolds is currently training for his return. Fans are hoping news about the threequel will be announced at D23 next month.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premieres on Thursday, August 18th.