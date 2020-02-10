Thor: Love and Thunder Star Natalie Portman Awards Taika Waititi His First Oscar

Taika Waititi is officially an Oscar-winning filmmaker. Coincidentally enough, it just so happens a star in an upcoming Waititi movie was on hand to give him the award. Natalie Portman and Timothée Chalamet were picked by the Academy to present this year’s Best Adapted Screenplay award and as fate would have it, Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit bested The Irishman, The Two Popes, Little Women, and Joker.

It’s Waititi’s first Oscar win in three nominations — he was previously nominated in 2005 for Best Short Film, Live Action for Two Cars, One Night. He’s also nominated tonight for Best Picture though it has yet to be awarded as of this writing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Waititi and Portman will soon reunited on the set for Thor: Love and Thunder, the movie that will serve as Jane Foster’s (Portman) triumphant return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to the filmmaker, all it took was a simple question to convince Portman to return.

“I just said to her, ‘Are you interested in coming back to this thing, but doing something really different?’” Waititi previously revealed. “Because another thing, no one wants to keep repeating themselves and no one wants to play the same characters all the time. And I think for her, just coming back reprising that character but in this whole fresh new way, is really what I think would interest anyone. Especially, in most of these films, if you’re not a superhero… do you really want to keep doing that? I mean, I wouldn’t. I would want to come back and change things up.”

Thor: Love and Thunder enters theaters November 5, 2021. Jojo Rabbit is now available digitally ahead of a home media release on February 18th.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, WandaVision in 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022.

Cover photo by MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images