Oscars 2021: Eternals Fans Ecstatic Over Chloe Zhao's Best Director Win

Chloé Zhao is an Oscar-winning director. In fact, according to the 93rd Academy Awards, she's the Best Director in all of Tinsel Town — and fans of Eternals are ecstatic. Winning this year's top Oscar for filmmakers, Zhao now has her eyes set on the release of the Marvel Studios team-up, due out later this year.

Both Zhao and the Marvel blockbuster both started trending immediately after the filmmaker's big win. The film is set to be a major departure from what she directed on Nomadland, spanning thousands of years within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"I have been a fan of the MCU for the last decade. So, I put the word out there I wanted to make a Marvel movie and the right project came to me," Zhao previously said while speaking with director Barry Jenkins in a discussion for Variety. "I just wanted to work with that team. Again, back to world-building. It is my favorite thing. That’s why I love 'Star Wars.' There is a world that is so rich. I wanted to enter it and see what I can do. It’s the same as what you’re saying. Can I put a spin on it while still being true to the essence of it? That’s exciting to me. It’s not that different than me going to the world of rodeo cowboys and saying, 'My spin on that is going to be this,' and it’s a collaboration. The chemistry of that, when it’s right, it could be very exciting."

Keep scrolling to see what everyone is saying.