Paul Bettany on Which Vision Costume is the Hardest to Get Off: “It’s a Pain”

Paul Bettany has played Vision in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for over a decade, and while the makeup and costumes have never become more comfortable, he doesn’t want pity. Speaking exclusively to ComicBook.com about Disney+’s VisionQuest, we asked Bettany which was harder to take off: the original maroon makeup or the Ghost Vision makeup introduced in WandaVision. His answer was refreshingly honest, especially when it came to actors complaining about how tough their jobs are.

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“They’re just as hard to take off, and it’s a pain in the ass, but I get paid very well,” Bettany admitted. He then explained that one of his biggest pet peeves is listening to actors complain about their jobs. And while he conceded that playing Vision isn’t always an easy gig, he’s apparently willing to put up with just about anything Marvel throws at him.

“The worst thing I hate hearing [is] actors moaning … about how hard something was. It’s a very uncomfortable costume and makeup that I then get financially remunerated for. They can put me in my tights and swing me around by my genitals for as many years to come.” For Jennifer Connelly’s sake, we hope they’re gentle with him.

During our interview, Bettany also discussed whether the rise of artificial intelligence has changed his approach to playing Vision and how the character might react to meeting Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom. He also shared his thoughts on James Spader’s surprise dance scene in VisionQuest, while co-star Ruaridh Mollica explained how Matt Damon’s performance in Good Will Hunting inspired his take on Tommy Maximoff. Watch our exclusive interview below:

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The Once and Future Vision

Bettany has been part of the MCU since its inception in 2008’s Iron Man, although his earliest appearances were considerably easier on his wardrobe. He was originally the voice of J.A.R.V.I.S., Tony Stark’s AI, before stepping in front of the camera as Vision in 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron. That meant trading the recording booth for hours in the makeup chair and a costume that didn’t exactly look comfortable. He later appears in Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, where Thanos kills him by removing the Mind Stone from his forehead. Of course, death does not last long in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Bettany reprised his role in WandaVision, portraying both her husband and the white synthezoid rebuilt by S.W.O.R.D., who survived the series after his memories were restored, paving the way for his return in VisionQuest.

VisionQuest follows Ghost Vision as he attempts to reconcile his restored memories with his own identity. The series also brings back James Spader as Ultron, with audiences already questioning how much control the android really has in the body he began creating to host his personality. The villain seems prepared to exploit the appearance of The Vision’s son, Tommy, to usurp his current minder.

During our interview, Bettany was much more cautious about his potential future in the MCU. When asked about whether he’ll appear in Avengers: Doomsday, he joked, “People get fired over that sort of thing.” Showrunner Terry Matalas has said he could see a future with more Vision, and Bettany appears to be willing to stick around. At the very least, the paycheck makes taking off the makeup a little easier.