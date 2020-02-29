Watch: Paul Bettany Ripping off His Vision Makeup Is Terrifying

It’s no mystery that it takes quite a bit of makeup to transform WandaVision star Paul Bettany into Vision. After all, his synthetic face does have some distinctive features when he’s not presenting himself as human-looking, the most notable being his purple hued skin and the shining yellow Mind Stone firmly placed at the center of his forehead. It’s also no mystery that at the end of a long day of being Vision, Bettany has to take off that makeup but it turns out that the actual act of undoing his Vision face is something that is absolutely terrifying in a weirdly satisfying way.

On Reddit, someone posted a little behind-the-scenes video clip (originally found on Bettany’s Instagram last April) of Bettany in full Vision gear taking off his face at the end of a long day of work and while the phrase “taking off your face” generally refers to just washing off the day or the makeup, Bettany is literally taking off his face — at least the false one. You have to see it for yourself so check it out below.

Now, if you look at the video itself, it appears that it’s Vision who is the “real” person and he’s taking off his “Paul Bettany” face. Indeed, Bettany peels off a human-looking face to reveal the purply visage of Vision. It literally looks like the actor is peeling off his own face, which is both hilarious and horrifying but it’s also kind of fitting with the humor Bettany often brings to things associated with Vision. Earlier this month while at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah, Bettany shared a photo to Instagram of a coffee he was given at the festival with the foam top featuring a little Vision face with his own face in the post registering a bit of surprise and curiosity.

As for Bettany getting back into makeup as Vision, fans will soon get to see the actor reprise the role on Disney+ in one of the streaming service’s first Marvel Studios series, WandaVision. The series will see Bettany alongside Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch and will also feature Marvel alums Kat Dennings (Darcy from Thor and Thor: The Dark World) and Randall Park (Agent Woo from Ant-Man and the Wasp) as well as MCU newcomer Kathryn Hahn (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Transparent).

“It is a mash-up between American sitcoms throughout the decades and Marvel film with these characters,” Olsen teased.

“That’s where it starts,” Bettany explained, “and then it sort of snowballs into an epic Marvel movie that you’ve grown to know or love.”

