Paul Bettany Reacts to Big WandaVision Fan Theories Including Mephisto and X-Men

Tonight is the night! At 12 AM PT, the final episode of WandaVision will drop on Disney+, completing the exciting journey that began back in January. The show's run has led to a lot of fan theories about the series and the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole. People have wondered if a big bad from Marvel Comics like Mephisto will show up or if Wanda Maximoff's powers will bring mutants into the MCU. During a recent interview with Good Morning America, Paul Bettany (Vision) addressed some of the theories ahead of the finale.

During the interview, they play a game called "Should We EnVISION It," in which Michael Strahan asks Bettany about potential spoilers. "Should we envision a magical battle between Agatha and Wanda in the finale?" he asks. Bettany makes some strained noises and an uncomfortable face, clearly unwilling to answer. "That feels like a 'yes,'" the host joked.

"Should we envision another even bigger villain like Mephisto showing up?," Strahan tried again. Bettany makes the same evasive noises, which are hilarious, but not exactly giving anything away. "Should we envision the X-Men showing up?" he asked next. It seemed like Bettany might answer that one as he replies, "Well, that’s…" But he just went back to making the noises. Strahan asks a couple more questions, but Bettany was not budging. However, when asked if Vision survives the finale, Bettany joked, "Well, my bank manager certainly hopes so." A helpful interview? No. An adorable interview? Yes. You can watch the clip in the tweet below:

Bettany is no stranger to getting asked big spoiler questions and he's pretty good at dodging them. "The [head] writer, Jac Schaeffer, she's a bonafide genius. I think it was really fun for her to see all of the fan reactions and fan theories, and some of them are eerily accurate," Bettany told Esquire. "But this one [theory] that mentions Mephisto? I can't speak to it right now, because I'm worried about getting fired."

During his GMA interview, Bettany also confirmed what fans suspected after the latest episode. The big cameo the actor teased was actually just himself.

"You know when you think something is going to be funny, and you say it?" Bettany explains. "And then you actually panic about it? Because that's what I did. Fans started guessing about who it might be, and they were guessing people like Benedict Cumberbatch or Patrick Stewart. And I was thinking, 'My god that's a good idea!' And they're going to be so disappointed when they find out it's me!"

