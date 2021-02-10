Mephisto Might Not Be the WandaVision Villain, Then What?

✖

We're officially halfway through WandaVision, and we've yet to find out the villain of the series — we don't know if it's Wanda, Mephisto, Nightmare, or someone else from deep within the source material. While some Marvel Studios properties are sure to reveal the villain early enough to include them in the film's marketing, the revelation of a big bad has yet to take place in the outfit's first stab at a television series. In fact, it's almost getting to a point where it might be a bit too late to introduce an antagonist and give them adequate time to develop in what's left of the series.

It brings us to the question — what if someone like Mephisto doesn't end up as the villain? It only takes a single trip through the #WandaVision hashtag or one of the numerous Reddit boards to realize the character certainly has a cult following in tow. If Mephisto doesn't appear — what's the next step?

Admittedly, let's be honest — it's a tremendous risk for Marvel and Disney to bring Mephisto into live-action. That much was clear from Day One. The character is, after all, Marvel's version of the devil. The second someone like Mephisto pops up on the television set, there will most certainly be backlash should Disney+ show the devil.

Even then, there will always be at least a little backlash, regardless — so maybe you can dismiss it.

Story-wise, what's the next step for the show if someone else isn't introduced other than what we've already seen on-screen? Through the past couple of episodes of the Disney+, it's been pretty clear Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) is in the midst of a heel turn. We know she, to some extent, has some control over what's going on in Westview, so the question at this point is whether or not she has control of her actions.

In all likelihood, it's likely should Mephisto end up as a character, it will be an amalgamation of a few characters. Maybe part Mephisto, part Nightmare. Maybe the villain is absent entirely and instead, the antagonist is Agnes (Kathryn Hahn), a combination of Nightmare and Agatha Harkness, or maybe they'll actually bring the devil the life. Only time will tell.

