Marvel's WandaVision to Have Luke Skywalker Moment

✖

When it comes to WandaVision, fans haven't seen anything yet. That is, of course, coming from the Scarlet Witch herself — Elizabeth Olsen. Continuing on with the press tour for Marvel Studios' first-ever television series, Olsen says there's at least one more big reveal incoming that fans will be shocked by. In fact, the moment is compared to the return of Luke Skywalker in the second season of The Mandalorian.

Though she didn't tell TVLine any specifics, Olsen answered affirmatively when asked if any big character reveals would take place in the upcoming episodes. "I'm really excited," Olsen said of what fans are about to see, before adding the reveal she mentioned has yet to leak.

WandaVision creator Jac Schaeffer added that "there are so many surprises left in store" through the remaining five episodes. "I encourage all fans to settle in, because there's more coming," the writer said.

There could be loads of characters Olsen is talking about. There's still some speculation Mephisto might be the big bad for the series, and one official featurette from Marvel Studios even included some art of Wonder Man. That's not taking into account the various Easter eggs placed in the show with nods to the Whizzer and Grim Reaper.

Interestingly enough, WandaVision actor Paul Bettany has teased one scene he's in being a "massive" surprise. The actor has also gone on record to share the fact he was able to work with an actor on the series that he's always wanted to work with — another one that hasn't leaked as of yet.

"There's stuff that I can't talk to you about, where I get to work with an actor that's going to be a surprise for everybody," Bettany told Black Girl Nerds last month. "I get to work with an actor that I've been wanting to work with forever, who is just unbelievable. We have some real fireworks together."

The first four episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+, as are both seasons of The Mandalorian.

Who or what do you think this moment involves? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.