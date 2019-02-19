‘The Punisher’ Cast Found Out About Cancellation Through Social Media

In the world of digital media, it only takes seconds for important news to spread throughout social media. In the case of those involved with The Punisher, it seems as if they found out the news of the show’s cancellation through social media.

Speaking with ComicBook.com, The Punisher star Royce Johnson admitted that he initially found out the show had been cancelled through the means of social media. Johnson, who had a rather large role on the most recent season of The Punisher, admitted he found out around the same time the rest of us did.

“I found out this morning, brother, same way we found out about the other shows,” Johnson reflects. “I tell people that sometimes the actors are the last ones to know, and that’s what it is, we are. We find out through social media as well, you know? Or we check our emails, and we get a letter.”

Johnson was sure to point out the fact that at the end of the day, it’s show business and no show will go on to live an infinite life.

The Punisher isn’t the first Netflix show Johnson’s been in that has been cancelled. Playing Detective Brett Mahoney in the MCU, Johnson appeared in 17 episodes for Daredevil, the show that first introduced the character. As such, Johnson reminded us that Daredevil had been cancelled immediately before the holiday season ramped up. Johnson also made a cameo appearance in one episode of Jessica Jones.

The news about the Punisher cancellation first broke when Jon Bernthal took to Instagram to post a goodbye to his character. Minutes later, news of the show’s official cancellation surfaced.

“Marvel’s The Punisher will not return for a third season on Netflix,” the streaming giant said in a statement. “Showrunner Steve Lightfoot, the terrific crew, and exceptional cast including star Jon Bernthal, delivered an acclaimed and compelling series for fans, and we are proud to showcase their work on Netflix for years to come.”

The Punisher Seasons One and Two are now streaming on Netflix.