Marvel Fan Creates Ultimate Road to ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ MCU Supercut

It’s been inspiring to see the wave of inspired fan artwork and videos that have paved the road to Avengers: Infinity War‘s release since 2018 began. Every day has brought a new piece of Marcel Cinematic Universe nostalgia that fans are tapping into, in order to show what a decade of Marvel Studios movies have meant for the world, and why Infinity War just may be the most epic culmination of a franchise that we’ve ever seen.

Well, as you can see in the video above, MCU Exchange has put out a video supercut of the full MCU movie saga, and it is probably going to be the best version of this concept that you’re going to see. It is totally worth the twenty-minute investment, so definitely set aside the time and watch the video above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

What sets this video apart from so many others is the way that it structures the developments and themes of the MCU movies into a streamlined series of story vignettes, focused on each character, but mostly on the evolution of the Avengers team itself. Indeed, in many ways, “evolution” is the main theme of this entire supercut. It also serves as a pretty great refresher of how each Infinity Stone first appeared in the MCU, where it is now, and what its respective function is. New footage from the latest Infinity War trailers is also woven in seamlessly, as well as footage from recent movies like Thor: Ragnarok, Black Panther, or Ant-Man and the Wasp. The voiceover connections between footage clips add another level of intricacy to this video’s thematic arc, with lines in one film shown to be affecting events in others. If that wasn’t enough, the final epilogue gives you a massive heart-swell for these groups of characters that you didn’t even know you’ve grown to care about so much.

The MCU is truly one-of-a-kind, and a gift. This video celebrates that brilliantly.

This video, and the other impressive “Road to Infinity War” projects only further highlight just what a phenomenon Marvel Studios has created. No other movie franchise has run for this long, with this scope, and been as successful. Marvel movies have seen box office returns increase exponentially, with shocking consistency; as Infinity War approaches, Black Panther has become the first Marvel solo character debut to earn over a billion dollars. That’s set a bar for Infinity War to possibly reach 2 billion.

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is now playing in theaters. Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27, 2018. It is followed by Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.