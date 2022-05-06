Rob McElhenney Pitches It's Always Sunny Cast for MCU Fantastic Four

With Marvel Studios more than likely in the casting phase for their version of the Fantastic Four, a bunch of names always come up in the picture. John Krasinki made his debut as an alternate version of Mr. Fantastic in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and there's no word on if the actor will play the Marvel Cinematic Universe's version of the character. Since the roles are pretty much up in the air, some actors are definitely throwing their hat in the ring. Most recently, Rob McElhenney posted a hilarious fan made poster of the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia cast as the Fantastic Four.

The It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star shared a piece of fan art that shows himself as Mr. Fantastic, Charlie Day as Johnny Storm/The Human Torch, Kaitlin Olson as Susan Storm/The Invisible Woman, Danny DeVito as The Thing and Glen Howerton as Doctor Doom. The fan art is pretty hilarious but gives the actors the classic Fantastic Four super suits, with DeVito keeping his signature glasses as The Thing. You can check out McElhenney's post below!

Previously, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness scribe Michael Waldron revealed that they never looked at fan castings while looking for who to cast as the Illuminati. Although, Krasinski was definitely an exception, as he was one of those names who continued to pop up around conversations of the Fantastic Four. During a recent interview with ComicBook.com, we asked Waldron how they cast the groups key roles.

"Of course, I guess," Waldron revealed. "It's easy to be seduced by the cheap laugh, the cheap cheer, whatever. But that's never what Marvel or Sam [Raimi] were interested in. It was always about what's right for the story, what's right for Steven Strange, what's right for Wanda. It was never about fan service, really. It was like, 'If these Illuminati characters are here, they should be here because that's who's in the Illuminati in the comics, and that's who would actually be in the Illuminati.' That was our north star."

Marvel Studios describes Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as follows: "To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers' most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange."

The film is directed by the legendary Sam Rami and will star Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/ Scarlet Witch, Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier, Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Baron Mordo. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is exclusively in theaters now!

