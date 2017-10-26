First Trailer for Marvel’s ‘Runaways’ Released

A brand new Marvel series is heading to Hulu in less than a month, and ahead of its debut fans are finally getting to know the group of eclectic teens and their evil parents at the center of it.

Hulu just released the first full trailer for Marvel’s Runaways, premiering on Hulu next month. Check out the video above to see the adventures of Gert, Molly, Nico, Karolina, and Alex as they discover the villainous machinations of the Pride.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans got their first look at the series with a teaser premiering at New York Comic Con, but those who were lucky enough to attend the panel got a whole lot more.

Hulu’s presentation on the main stage featured the cast and crew of the series, and treated the fans with the entire first episode. Check out our recap of the premiere, but beware of spoilers.

The new trailer is loaded with a lot more reveals than the teaser, including the best glimpse at Old Lace yet.

In the comic book by Brian K. Vaughan and Adrian Alphona, the Runaways unite after stumbling upon their parents performing a sacrificial ritual in which they murder a teenage girl. They then embark to discover the truth about their parents, who form a sinister cabal known as the Pride, and end up becoming a bonafide team of superheroes in Los Angeles.

The new trailer teases at the different characters’ powers and abilities, which will be comic accurate (well, except for the whole ‘mutant’ thing). Fans get a glimpse of Nico’s Staff of One, Karolina’s glowing skin, Molly’s super strength, and Gert’s pet dinosaur.

Though the series will be a faithful adaptation of the popular comic book, executive producers Stephanie Savage and Josh Schwartz promise there will some deviations and that other characters will be further fleshed out.

Our own impressions of the first two episodes enjoyed how the series expands on the parents’ motivations, expanding the characters beyond one-note villains and adding some moral ambiguity to their actions.

Check back next week to read our review of the series!

The first three episodes of Marvel’s Runaways premiere on Hulu November 21.