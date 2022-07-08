Russell Crowe Embraces Thor: Love and Thunder Casting With Zeus Twitter Avatar

✖

Russell Crowe appears to be embracing his role as Zeus in Thor: Love and Thunder by changing his Twitter avatar to the Greek god. It hasn't exactly been a secret that the fourth Thor movie recruited the Gladiator star to play Zeus after Crowe confirmed the casting back in April. More recently, fans got to witness the official trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder, which also featured the first look at Christian Bale as the movie's villain Gorr the God Butcher. It would appear Russell Crowe enjoyed his time as Zeus since he has now uploaded a screenshot from the Love and Thunder trailer for his new Twitter icon.

The image Crowe chose for his new Twitter avatar is of Zeus right as he flicks his right hand at Thor in the final moments of the new Thor: Love and Thunder trailer. Of course, right after this happens Thor's blue robe is stripped from his body, showing him completely naked to those in attendance on what is most likely Olympus, home of the Greek gods. Crowe can be seen wearing golden upper-body armor with curly long hair and a slightly graying beard.

During an interview on JOY Breakfast with The Murphys, Crowe confirmed his Zeus casting when he said, "I'm gonna get on my bicycle. I'm gonna ride up to Disney Fox Studios, and around about 9:15 I shall be Zeus!" He added that it was his last day playing the role, stating, "It's for Thor. It's my last day of Zeus-ing about and I'm going to enjoy it."

Thor: Love and Thunder boasts an all-star lineup of actors. Chris Hemsworth headlines as Thor, with Natalie Portman making her return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Jane Foster, who will become The Mighty Thor from the comics. The film also stars Tessa Thompson as King Valkyrie of New Asgard, Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher, and director Taika Waititi as Korg.

Last month, Waititi praised Oscar-winner Russell Crowe's work on Love and Thunder. "I consider Russell a friend, and I forget that there are some friends I have who are really incredible at what they do," Waititi told EW. "When I was on set with Russell, I was like, 'Oh shit, that's right! You're Russell Crowe! You're a really amazing actor!'"

In that same interview, Waititi went on to compare his work on Love and Thunder to his experiences making Thor: Ragnarok a few years ago.

"I guess the biggest difference would be that it was my first time playing in the Marvel sand pit on Ragnarok," Waititi added. "This one, I felt like I've got a little more experience and knew how to shoot this a lot more efficiently." And he knows that, sometimes, lightning can strike twice."

Are you ready to see Russell Crowe as Zeus in Thor: Love and Thunder? Let us know your thoughts in the comments! The Marvel film arrives in theaters on July 8th.