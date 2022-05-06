Russell Crowe Confirms Who He's Playing In Thor: Love And Thunder

✖

Fans have been wondering who Russell Crowe would be playing in his big Marvel Cinematic Universe debut for a while now, as the actor will be appearing in the anticipated Thor: Love And Thunder. Plenty of theories surfaced, and if you guessed he would be a God, well, you would have been right. Crowe revealed the role he is playing is ruler of the Gods Zeus, and he revealed it during an interview on JOY Breakfast with The Murphys, Crowe said "I'm gonna get on my bicycle. I'm gonna ride up to Disney Fox Studios, and around about 9:15 I shall be Zeus!"

Crowe confirmed it was for Thor: Love and Thunder, and also said it was his last day to play the role, saying "It's for Thor. It's my last day of Zeus-ing about and I'm going to enjoy it."

Russell Crowe has revealed his role in Thor: Love and Thunder via @JOY949 pic.twitter.com/5RfJP716ch — Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) April 22, 2021

You can check out the full clip above.

Thor: Love and Thunder is set to be a star-studded affair, as not only will it see Chris Hemsworth's Thor reuniting with Natalie Portman's Jane Foster (who is set to become Thor herself) and Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie, but will also bring in Guardians of the Galaxy's Chris Pratt and Karen Gillan as well as stars like Christian Bale (Gorr the God Butcher), Melissa McCarthy (Actor Hela), Matt Damon (Actor Loki), Sam Neill (Actor Odin), and Luke Hemsworth (Actor Thor) for another hilarious play version of the Asgardian story.

Thor: Love and Thunder is shaping up to be pretty epic, and hopefully we'll get a trailer sooner than later. Thor: Love and Thunder is set to hit theaters on May 6th, 2022.

What do you think of Crowe playing Zeus in Thor: Love and Thunder? Let us know in the comments