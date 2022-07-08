Thor: Love and Thunder Helmer Praises Russell Crowe's Role

✖

In a matter of weeks, Russell Crowe will officially join the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Zeus. As Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) serves as the primary antagonist for Thor: Love and Thunder, Crowe likely won't be playing the Greek god all too long. Even then, Love and Thunder helmer Taika Waititi doesn't have anything but good things to say about the Gladiator alumnus. In fact, the director says Crowe's latest role is something moviegoers have never seen from the actor before.

"I consider Russell a friend, and I forget that there are some friends I have who are really incredible at what they do," Waititi said during a recent stop with Entertainment Weekly. "When I was on set with Russell, I was like, 'Oh shit, that's right! You're Russell Crowe! You're a really amazing actor!'"

Exact details remain scarce, but the filmmaker compared the look and feel of Love and Thunder to 1980s metals pieces, saying he was influenced by "movie posters for things like Conan or Beastmaster and the fancy art that you'd see on vans in Venice Beach."

"I guess the biggest difference would be that it was my first time playing in the Marvel sand pit on Ragnarok," Waititi added. "This one, I felt like I've got a little more experience and knew how to shoot this a lot more efficiently." And he knows that, sometimes, lightning can strike twice.

Crowe previously leaked his Zeus role himself while filming his role.

"I'm gonna get on my bicycle. I'm gonna ride up to Disney Fox Studios, and around about 9:15 I shall be Zeus," the actor said in an interview last April. "It's for Thor. It's my last day of Zeus-ing about and I'm going to enjoy it."

Taika Waititi, who directed Thor: Ragnarok, returns to direct Thor: Love and Thunder. He also co-wrote the film's screenplay with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. The film and stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum, and Vin Diesel.

Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters on July 8th.

What other surprises do you think are in store for Thor: Love and Thunder? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!