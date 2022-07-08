Thor: Love and Thunder Trailer Reveals Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher

✖

Weeks after a quick teaser was released for Thor: Love and Thunder, the film's first full trailer made its way online and it sure is a doozy. In addition to taking Marvel fans on a quick ride across the cosmos, the Love and Thunder trailer also reveals the first official look at Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher.

Gorr appears a few times throughout the trailer, even dropping his familiar "All gods must die line," before beginning his ravage of the pantheons.

Though action figures initially gave fans an idea of what to expect from the iconic Thor baddie, the trailer is the first official live-action look at the character. Though fans got just a glimpse of the villain, he was every bit as intimidating as filmmaker Taika Waititi previously suggested.

"It's a great, really fun, weird little group of heroes, a new team for Thor with Korg, Valkyrie and The Mighty Thor," Waititi said. "And, in my humble opinion, we have probably the best villain that Marvel's ever had in Christian Bale."

After the action figures started to surface online, Gorr co-creator Jason Aaron quickly leapt into action to defend the movie studio's design choices.

"We haven't even gotten the first official look at the movie version of Gorr the God Butcher yet," Aaron said. "I've seen some concerns online about Gorr's design, based off glimpses of the character's action figure. As the guy who co-created him, along with Esad, I'll just say that it wasn't Gorr's nose (or lack thereof) that made him the tragic and deeply disturbed God Butcher that he was. Trust in the face of Christian Bale. Need I remind you, it's a pretty goddamn talented face."

Taika Waititi, who directed Thor: Ragnarok, returns to direct Thor: Love and Thunder. He also co-wrote the film's screenplay with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. The film and stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum, and Vin Diesel.

Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters on July 8th.

What other surprises do you think are in store for Thor: Love and Thunder? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!