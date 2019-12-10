Russo Brothers Returning to Comic Book World With Marvel Vs. DC Documentary for Quibi

Earlier this year, Joe and Anthony Russo‘s Avengers: Endgame became the top-grossing movie of all time, with the pair revealing that they were stepping away from the world of directing comic book movies, though the pair are confirmed to be producing the upcoming documentary series SLUGFEST for streaming service Quibi, chronicling the long-running rivalry between Marvel and DC Comics. Inspired by the book Slugfest: Inside the Epic, 50-year Battle between Marvel and DC, the new series will use the publishers’ competitions with one another to chronicle the ways in which they shaped the entire culture of comic books on the way to the medium inspiring some of the biggest hits in pop culture today.

Per press release, “Today, Quibi announced it has greenlit SLUGFEST, a new documentary series executive produced by Anthony Russo and Joseph Russo (Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War, Captain America: Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War). The series is inspired by the book Slugfest: Inside the Epic, 50-year Battle between Marvel and DC. The documentary series chronicles the growth of a new American art form — Comic books — as it tracks the rise of two groundbreaking creative companies who went on to become the comics-publishing powerhouses, Marvel and DC. A race to the top fueled by competitive intuition and creative ingenuity, what resulted was an indomitably American industry, rising from its scrappy, disregarded roots to establish culture-changing mythologies.”

“SLUGFEST will be directed by Don Argott and Sheena M. Joyce, directors of the award-winning documentaries Believer and Framing John DeLorean. The series will be produced by AGBO’s Todd Makurath, Peter Rieveschl (The Amazing Race, Undercover Boss, Family Bonds), Nick Gilhool (Top Chef, Making It, Time of Death), and Jen Casey (Extreme Weather, Tornado Alley, The Adventures of Dr. Buckeye Bottoms).

“SLUGFEST will bring to light little-known stories from the history of this uniquely American art form. The men and women who were behind the creation of some of the best-known and most revered characters in the world will share their stories and reflect on the symbiotic relationship between DC and Marvel, whose rivalry pushed the medium to its greatest heights. The series features the stories of the remarkable behind-the-scenes endeavors and achievements that defined these industry titans: from the secret crossover inspired by the Halloween parades of small-town Rutland, Vermont, to the history behind the bone-crushing handshake between Superman and Spider-man, in the first official crossover. Each story is a gold nugget for fans of both DC and Marvel — helping fans dive deeper into the behind-the-scenes history of their favorite brands.”

