Marvel Star Ryan Reynolds Receives Massive Canadian Honor

Canada gave Ryan Reynolds one of its biggest honors this weekend. The Marvel star decided to share his award on social media with all those followers. The Governor General’s Award is presented to significant works for readers of all kinds. It makes sense that Reynolds would get a chance at this award because of his contributions to the performing arts. As a part of the 2021 National Arts Centre Awards ceremony, he got a lot of love from the presenters. Jim Watson commented on how much Reynolds has done for the arts in the country. Check out some of the celebrations down below for yourself.

Reynolds wrote, “Last night, Canada honoured me with a Governor General’s Award and this video. I’m not crying. It’s just maple syrup. @stevenpage is a friend and legend for wasting this amazing song on me. Thank you to Her Excellency, @GGCanada, Mary Simon. #GGAwards @CanadasNAC I’m a wreck.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/VancityReynolds/status/1464606547288469513?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“I’m glad I don’t have to be dead to experience something like this,” he added. “I’m so beyond touched right now. I recommend making a list of people you appreciate, then immediately telling them. You don’t even have to write this list with the blood of your enemies. Just a regular pen works.”

In a press statement presenting the award the committee wrote, “Ryan Reynolds is one of Canada’s most beloved and widely recognized actors. In a repertoire ranging from TV sitcoms to animated and feature films, he has established himself as a versatile and engaging performer with a charismatic and quirky persona. Most recently, he has earned popular and critical acclaim for his portrayal of the title character in the hugely successful action movies Deadpool and Deadpool 2.”

Watson wrote from Ottawa, “This is so well deserved. Ryan, your kindness and generosity has touched many in your former city of Ottawa – from your support to our food bank to doing an interview with three young podcasters @DudesInterview Congratulations and thank you for just being NICE.”

The award is describes as “The Governor General’s Literary Awards are presented in recognition of the best English-language and best French-language book in each of the following seven categories: Fiction, Literary Non-fiction, Poetry, Drama, Young People’s Literature – Text, Young People’s Literature – Illustrated Books and Translation (from French to English and vice versa).”

What did you think of Reynolds’ response? Let us know down in the comments below!