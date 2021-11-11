Ryan Reynolds Calls For Stop To Daylight Saving Time, Americans Threatening To Move To Canada

For his latest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, beyond simply having swapping places with his xx co-star Will Ferrell who took his slot on Jimmy Kimmel Live! instead, Ryan Reynolds aired some of his grievances. Though Festivus isn’t here for another six weeks, Reynolds joined Fallon for a new segment called “You Have to Stop,” addressing the audience at home and the public at large about things that have become routine and which they need to cease participating in or talking about. Topics of conversation that Reynolds spoke about us all collectively needing to stop: Daylight Savings Time, Americans threatening to move to Canada, and praising every movie trailer as looking good.

“You have to stop Daylight Saving Time,” Reynolds said. “We’re not farmers anymore. The only thing I’ve ever successfully grown was this beautifully, perfectly manicured beard. And guess what? My kids don’t know what Daylight Savings is, and now they’re getting up at 4 AM and I have to tell them it’s because of farmers. So now my kids hate farmers. You’re creating generations of kids who hate farmers, you have to stop.”

The Red Notice star added as his next anecdote: “And, you know, you have to stop saying that you’re going to move to Canada whenever you’re mad at something in the US. As a Candaian, I’m ‘sorry’ but, no, you can’t. I know we’re friendly but Canada is not your safehouse. We barely let Canadians into Canada anymore so please, pick somewhere else. I heard Finland is really lovely this time of year, you have to stop.”

Finally, addressing the quality of movie trailers and our need to comment them at the theater, Reynolds said: “You have to stop whispering ‘That looks good’ at the movies after every trailer. ‘Aw that looks good.’ We know that looks good, that’s the job of the trailer, to make the movie look good. Even bad movies have good trailers, I’ve been in some of them. It’s not impressive when a trailer looks good, they all look good, stop. Stop.”

Reynolds can next be seen in Red Notice, streaming on Netflix this weekend, where he stars alognside Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot, forming a trifecta of superheroes with Deadpool, Black Adam, and Wonder Woman all in one film. His time as the Merc with a Mouth on screen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is seemingly inevitable as work on a third film’s script has been ongoing for some time.