Ryan Reynolds Jokes About Being The Next James Bond (UPDATED)

UPDATE: Turns out Ryan Reynolds was not serious when he talked about being the next James Bond. He tweeted out today, “I promise you I was not even remotely serious here.”

Original Story Below

Ryan Reynolds wants to be the next James Bond if the opportunity presents itself. The Times actually spoke with the Deadpool star about his career and his personal life. During that sit-down, the actor was absolutely down to play that iconic role. “I hear they’re looking for a new Bond,” Reynolds cracked. “Could you accept a Canadian sipping gin and tonic instead of a martini? If so, I’m interested.” A lot of fans would get a kick out of the choice because it’s so out there. (Even more of them just love Reynolds!) But, this would obviously cause quite a stir among traditionalists. Still, the choice for the next Bond after Daniel Craig is going to be a big one for the creative team behind these movies. Although the reception of some entries wasn’t overwhelmingly positive, people really turned up to see his movies whenever they were released. It’s amazing to think that this series is without a booked leading actor for the first time in almost two decades.

The Rock recently tossed his hat in the ring for the role as well. Both actors shared the screen during Red Notice. It would be hysterical to see them both have to audition for this part back to back.

“Yes, my grandfather was a Bond villain in You Only Live Twice with Sean Connery,” Johnson told Esquire in a Q&A video interview. “It was very, very cool. And I would like to follow in his footsteps and be the next Bond. I don’t wanna be a villain. Gotta be Bond.”

Entertainment Weekly sat down with Craig to talk about the end of the road with his character. The star did not mince words ahead of No Time To Die.

“This is it. That’s it, it’s over,” Craig began. “But I, for one, am incredibly happy I got the chance to come back and do another one, because… this movie, whatever people think of it — who knows what people are going to think of it — everybody, including these people here, just put everything into it. And we did our best. And it feels like that. I know it sounds simplistic, but we did.”

Check out the official synopsis for No Time To Die down below:

“In NO TIME TO DIE, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.”

