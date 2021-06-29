Ryan Reynolds Reveals He Sobbed Watching Avengers: Endgame Fan Reaction Videos

✖

Ridiculously good looks and Hollywood A-lister bank account aside, it turns out Ryan Reynolds is just like the rest of us. The actor is going viral again for comments he once made to Total Film, where he revealed he sobbed watching the audience reaction videos to Avengers: Endgame. Reynolds' comments came at the height of a global lockdown in the face of the COVID pandemic.

"Maybe I'm emotional because of everything that's goin on in the world, but I was sobbing this morning watching that," the actor told the magazine (via Digital Spy.) "That is some of the most beautiful, big-budget action filmmaking that I've ever seen."

He added, "That's one thing I'm really looking forward to, and that I really miss - in a movie theatre and watching a movie that way. It's a unique experience."

Reynolds will next appear in 20th Century's Free Guy and eventually, he'll begin work on Deadpool 3 for Marvel Studios. Studio head Kevin Feige previously confirmed the threequel would both be R-rated and set within the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"It will be rated R and we are working on a script right now, and Ryan’s overseeing a script right now," Feige shared.

"It will not be [filming] this year. Ryan is a very busy, very successful actor," the producer added. "We’ve got a number of things we’ve already announced that we now have to make, but it’s exciting for it to have begun. Again, a very different type of character in the MCU, and Ryan is a force of nature, which is just awesome to see him bring that character to life."

Marvel Studios projects have typically been PG-13, but former Disney chief Bob Iger has said the company is committed to making more adult-oriented fare if the studio could adequately convey the movies aren't for more general audiences.

"[Deadpool] clearly has been and will be Marvel branded. But we think there might be an opportunity for a Marvel-R brand for something like Deadpool. As long as we let the audiences know what’s coming, we think we can manage that fine," Iger said in 2019.

Both Deadpool and Deadpool 2 are now streaming on Hulu.

