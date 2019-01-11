Samuel L. Jackson Reveals His Favorite Avenger

After being part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe from its inception, it turns out that Nick Fury actor Samuel L. Jackson does, in fact, have a favorite Avenger, and their identity may surprise you.

Jackson recently sat down with The Hollywood Reporter for a lengthy feature on the actor, and he also appears in a video for the outlet playing their game “Fishing for Answers”. The game, which sees celebrities pull questions out of a fish bowl that they then answer on camera, took Jackson through a variety of questions spanning his whole career, but it was the last one that was perhaps the best: who is your favorite Avenger? Why?

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Nick Fury,” Jackson said. “Because he’s me.”

Just what you thought he’d say? Oh, he wasn’t done. He picked up the fish bowl one more time to reveal his real answer.

“Actually, Black Widow.”

It makes sense. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff worked very closely with Jackson’s Fury. When audiences first meet the character in Iron Man 2, she was tasked by Fury to shadow Tony Stark. When Fury “died” in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Natasha was visibly upset — and quite shocked when he was shown to be alive.

Of course, just because Black Widow is his favorite doesn’t mean there isn’t room for other Avengers to be high on his list. Jackson seems pretty impressed with one of the strongest heroes in the MCU: none other than Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers.

“She’s pretty much the strongest character — in terms of someone with powers are able to do things — in the Marvel universe,” Jackson told Entertainment Tonight. “So, for Carol Danvers to be that person and Brie [Larson] to become that person, it’s gonna be a dynamite thing.”

Of course, Jackson’s enthusiasm for Captain Marvel also might have let him slip a pretty important detail about the character that could come in handy for Avengers: Endgame.

“I mean, [the Avengers] are up against some really, really tough odds right now — we saw throughout Infinity War — so now we know that we need something that’s as powerful as Thanos,” he said. “And at some point, we’ll find out how powerful she is and all the things that she’s capable of. She’s one of the few people in the Marvel universe that can time travel, so…”

What do you think about Jackson’s revelation about his favorite Avenger? Let us know in the comments below.

Captain Marvel flies into theaters on March 8th. Two other MCU films from Marvel Studios are also set for release this year, including Avengers: Endgame on April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.