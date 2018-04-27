Did Samuel L. Jackson Just Tease Red Skull’s Return To The MCU?

If you are a fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, then you may want to reach for you tin-foil hat. With the franchise gearing up for a new phase, Marvel Studios is no doubt concocting ideas for future films and more. After Avengers: Infinity War makes it debut next year, the theatrical universe will be blown wide open for new installments, and fans are wondering if Samuel L. Jackson just dropped an accidental hint about the MCU's future direction.

Recently, the actor sat down with Hot 97 for an interview where he talked about Kong: Skull Island and more. It was there that the actor was asked about Nick Fury's role in the MCU's future. When asked if the shadowy figure would appear in Black Panther, Jackson said his involvement was denied by higher-ups.

"No. They're not letting my black a** go through Wakanda. I was trying. I asked. I was like 'What do mean?" Jackson said.

However, the actor's next words piqued the interest of many fans. Nodding to Fury's established role in the MCU, Jackson said the character was already in the universe.

"You didn't see me in Civil War," he said. "I'm still out there trying to figure out what, you know, The Skull is going to..."

Before the actor could finish the thought, Jackson trailer off while the interview then reaffirmed Marvel Studios still had plans for him. It was then Jackson said he had a nine picture deal with the company and that he still has "stuff to do."

Of course, fans have looked closely at Jackson's comment and are wondering if his reference to "The Skull" means what they hope it does. While the phrase may simply be referring to Hydra as on overall organization, it also can lead back to a long-absent MCU villain.

That's right; The Red Skull has been absent ever since Captain America: The First Avenger wrapped. The maniacal Nazi was apparently evaporated by the Cosmic Cube, but a body was never found. And, as comic book fans know, there are few characters in the Marvel Universe who stay down for long. The Red Skull is not one of them.

The last time fans saw Fury, the former SHIELD director was combing through Europe to help the Avengers as he followed Hydra leads. There is always a chance the secretive organization may have caught wind of the Red Skull's miraculous return. And, if that should be the case, then the Avengers will need to get their act together.

In the past, Hugo Weaving has spoken about his work as Red Skull in the MCU and nodded to a possible return. Last year, the actor spoke with Yahoo about the character and said he didn't know what Marvel Studios has in mind for Red Skull.

"With Marvel, it's pretty basic stuff: accept the deal and enjoy the ride. It's not a major stretch for an actor, but on the other hand the difficulty with the Marvel universe is maintaining a link to a human dimension within such an extraordinary, technological CGI universe. In terms of me going back and doing another one, I don't know. I'm not sure what they're up to with the Red Skull," he said.

We'll find out more next year when the first part of the two-movie Avengers saga finally hits theaters. Are you excited to find out? Let us know with your vote in the Movie Database!

