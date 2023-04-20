San Francisco 49ers' George Kittle Reveals His Three Favorite Marvel Movies

ComicBook.com's Marvel podcast, Phase Zero, had a special guest this week: San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle. Last month, Kittle made his WWE debut at WrestleMania 39 where he delivered a powerful clothesline to Mike "The Miz" during a match with Pat McAfee. Like our Phase Zero hosts, Kittle is a huge fan of Marvel and revealed his top three favorite Marvel movies while appearing on the podcast in the ComicBook studio.

"Into the SpiderVerse is my favorite. I love it. It's literally my favorite. There's nothing about that movie that I don't like," Kittle shared. "Let's see, what else do I love? ... I really enjoyed the first Doctor Strange movie. I thought that was just completely different with all the mind-altering stuff. I thought that was pretty cool. I mean, again, he's the perfect character for it. Benedict [Cumberbatch] is awesome." Kittle added, "The original Iron Man ... that's top two for me." Kittle also name-dropped Avengers: Endgame and the "fantastic" television shows, but said he enjoys the standalone projects more. He added, "Guardians of the Galaxy would make that list. It would be number four." He continued, "The first Iron Man was so fun, though.

