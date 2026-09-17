New Avengers: Secret Wars Rumor Would Be Great News for Wanda Maximoff Fans

There are few Avengers: Doomsday questions more pressing than whether Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch will be making her return. Sure, audiences want to know why Robert Downey Jr. was the choice for Doctor Doom and whether that means he’s a Tony Stark variant, and many fans are anxious to learn who might be dying in the new movie, with particular concerns being raised about Bucky Barnes’ potential death and Loki’s fate, especially after Tom Hiddleston’s recent comments. Yet, Wanda’s possible return continues to feel like one of the biggest questions that audiences want answered, especially because of her connection to Doctor Doom in the comics and the sense that this would be the perfect time to bring her back following her brutal (and very controversial) death in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

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As we await that answer, though—which will no doubt not come until Doomsday hits theaters this December—a brand-new rumor about Avengers: Secret Wars has just suggested that, while it might not be Wanda herself, the upcoming Avengers blockbuster will have an unexpected Scarlet Witch connection. Namely, it is now rumored that Agatha Harkness will play a role in Secret Wars. Again, that’s not confirmation of or even a rumor about Wanda herself being in the story, but it’s also a positive sign for those hoping to see the Scarlet Witch’s return. After all, Agatha has only ever been tied to the Wanda trilogy of shows, and she was last seen with Wanda’s son, Billy Maximoff, at the end of Agatha All Along. In fact, Agatha and Billy were specifically going to look for Tommy, who, interestingly, is also about to appear in VisionQuest, rounding out the Maximoff family. So, could this rumor actually mean a Wanda return?

Wanda’s Trilogy Likely Isn’t the End, But What Does That Mean for Wanda?

There are, technically, any number of things that Agatha could be doing in Secret Wars, assuming these rumors are true. However, there’s no denying that she feels directly linked to Wanda as a character, and that’s not just because she’s also a witch and is currently with Wanda’s son. Rather, Agatha’s entire MCU story thus far has been directly wrapped up in Wanda’s. That could change, sure, but it would be a sudden shift, especially because she’s not currently expected to be in anything before Secret Wars. In a dream scenario, at least for many fans, this could mean a quick reveal towards the end of Doomsday or perhaps even a post-credits scene confirming that Wanda is still alive and then a follow-up arc in Secret Wars, possibly involving Billy, Tommy, and Agatha on a search for her.

That’s entirely speculative right now, though. What does feel more concrete—again, in the event that this rumor proves true—is that, although there have been myriad conversations about what’s being called ending with VisionQuest, that’s feeling less and less likely to mean that Wanda’s story overall is done, whether that’s her actual return or just a continuation of what was introduced in WandaVision and what happened after the fact as a result of both that show and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Even so, it would be understandable if this rumor gave fans some hope that Wanda is actually coming back.