Weekend Update Sketch Roasting Scarlett Johansson Embarrasses Colin Jost, But SNL Fans Love It

Saturday Night Live's Colin Jost has been married to Scarlett Johansson for the past two years. As such, the live sketch comedy has typically opted to avoid the marriage. That is, of course, until the latest episode, when Chloe Fineman busted out her "impression" of Johansson during the show's weekly Weekend Update segment. The mention came during a risqué bit where Fineman's character and her husband, played by SNL mainstay Mikey Day, revealed they managed to rekindle their live life after roleplaying as celebrities in the bedroom.

Suffice to say, the second Johansson's name was uttered, Jost quickly became visibly embarrassed. In addition to blushing at the first namedrop, the Weekend Update host momentarily hid his face from the cameras at Studio 8H.

Though only married for two years, Jost and Johansson began dating in 2017. Last August, the two welcomed their first child together. "Ok ok we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much," Jost wrote in an Instagram post at the time. "Privacy would be greatly appreciated. For all inquires please contact our publicist."

Despite Jost's embarrassment, viewers tuning in fell in love with the impromptu cameo—keep scrolling to see what people are saying!