Weekend Update Sketch Roasting Scarlett Johansson Embarrasses Colin Jost, But SNL Fans Love It
Saturday Night Live's Colin Jost has been married to Scarlett Johansson for the past two years. As such, the live sketch comedy has typically opted to avoid the marriage. That is, of course, until the latest episode, when Chloe Fineman busted out her "impression" of Johansson during the show's weekly Weekend Update segment. The mention came during a risqué bit where Fineman's character and her husband, played by SNL mainstay Mikey Day, revealed they managed to rekindle their live life after roleplaying as celebrities in the bedroom.
Suffice to say, the second Johansson's name was uttered, Jost quickly became visibly embarrassed. In addition to blushing at the first namedrop, the Weekend Update host momentarily hid his face from the cameras at Studio 8H.
Though only married for two years, Jost and Johansson began dating in 2017. Last August, the two welcomed their first child together. "Ok ok we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much," Jost wrote in an Instagram post at the time. "Privacy would be greatly appreciated. For all inquires please contact our publicist."
Despite Jost's embarrassment, viewers tuning in fell in love with the impromptu cameo—keep scrolling to see what people are saying!
Geeked
I can’t express how geeked I am that they pull Scarlett Johansson into this 🙃.
#SNL pic.twitter.com/SNJYGVLqC6— THE Gentleman (@Abovethelaw187) December 11, 2022
Lost It
When Chloe Fineman started to do a Scarlett Johansson impression in front of Colin Jost I lost it😭🤣👏🏽#SNL pic.twitter.com/Pgh3txO7NR— 𝙶𝚒𝚜𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎✖️✖️//💥⏳🥀🐉 (@giselleb1234) December 11, 2022
Yikes
They could’ve pushed it out on the Scarlett Johansson first they have in the past but they didn’t! So happy. #SNL pic.twitter.com/4w4i8grG74— THE Gentleman (@Abovethelaw187) December 11, 2022
Hilarious
This wyoming couple on weekend update is hilarious. Colins face turned red when they said the wife can do Scarlett Johanson #SNL— Lizzy MacDonald (@Lizzard899) December 11, 2022
Poor Colin
Omfg weekend update at the end. 😂😂😂😂 Poor Colin. I’m dead.— Amber Michelle (@AmberMichelle) December 11, 2022
Supremely Talented
Ego Nwodim and Chloe Fineman killed it on Weekend Update; both are supremely talented. #snl— Sammy (@kando84) December 11, 2022
Moment of the Year
Possibly my favorite weekend update moment of the year. #SNL https://t.co/443Gmc2nvQ— THE Gentleman (@Abovethelaw187) December 11, 2022