It sounds like Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost have a new job on their hands. The married couple has been in the headlines this week as reports surfaced about them expecting their first child together. Now, Jost has taken to Instagram to confirm the news, and it turns out the bundle of joy is already here!

Over on Instagram, Jost posted a lovely note to fans confirming he and his wife had welcomed a baby recently. Johansson's rep Marcel Pariseau went on to confirm the news was true when asked by PEOPLE.

As you can see above, the news came from Jost himself as he posted on Instagram. The message came after reports surfaced about Jost announcing the new arrival during a comedy show. Once the headlines went live, the Saturday Night Live star hit up social media to clear up any confusion, and he even confirmed his son's name is Cosmo.

"Ok ok we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much," writes Jost. "Privacy would be greatly appreciated. For all inquires please contact our publicist."

This is the first child for Jost while Johansson had a daughter, Rose Dorothy, from a previous relationship. As for her and Jost, the pair got together and quietly wed in October 2020. They dated for two years beforehand and got engaged in May 2019.

Jost can be found working on Saturday Night Live these days as he came to fame for his work on the Weekend Update. As for Johansson, the Marvel Cinematic Universe star has been busy with Black Widow. The solo film hit theaters this past June and has become the fifth-highest grossing movie of the year. Its simultaneous release did cause the box office to stumble more than expected alongside the pandemic, and Johansson has filed a lawsuit against Disney for the distribution change. The starlet will be seen next in theaters with Sing 2, and Johansson recently signed on to star in a yet-titled Wes Anderson film.

