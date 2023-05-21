Marvel Warns Be Careful Who You Trust With New Secret Invasion Character Posters

Be careful who you trust because not everyone is who they may seem. That's the warning when it comes to Secret Invasion. On Sunday, Marvel Studios dropped brand new character posters for the upcoming Disney+ series featuring new looks at Nick Fury, Talos, Col. James Rhodes, and more but warned that while the images look familiar, they could be very misleading. In a series of posts, Marvel Studios shared the posters, each one with a community note advising to "Be careful who you trust", "Keep both eyes open," "The invasion has already begun," "Question everything," and "Trust no one." You can check them out below.

The idea that no one is who they seem is something that Secret Invasion's marketing has been fostering for some time. A recently released teaser eerily asked viewers "Who do you trust?" and offered greyscale surveillance footage suggesting that anyone, even your loved ones, could be Skrulls. It certainly sets a tone unlike anything we've seen before, something that star Cobie Smulders touched on in a previous interview.

Nick Fury and Talos return in Marvel Studios’ #SecretInvasion, streaming June 21 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/BLTfIpRiYa — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) May 21, 2023

Col. James Rhodes and Sonya Falsworth make major moves in #SecretInvasion. pic.twitter.com/yrRINHmJTj — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) May 21, 2023

"It looks so good," the actress began, "and it's a very different tone than I've seen [in the MCU]. I mean, having Sam [Jackson] in anything is just a thrill to watch, but I think it really sets his character up in a really interesting way that I've always wanted to see," Smulders said.

The tonal shift from what we've seen previously from the MCU also positions the show as what star Ben Mendelsohn suggested is a more mature offering — meaning this isn't one for the kids.

"This is one the grownups can dig. It's mental," Mendelsohn said. "I hope it ends up being one of the coolest things that they've done."

What is Secret Invasion about?

Secret Invasion will center around MCU veterans Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Talos (Mendelsohn) as they deal with an invasion of shape-shifting Skrulls who have infiltrated all aspects of life on Earth. Other MCU veterans will include Smulders as Maria Hill, Don Cheadle as James "Rhodey" Rhodes / War Machine, and Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross. New cast members will include Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Carmen Ejogo, Christopher McDonald, Dermot Mulroney, and Killian Scott. The series will be written and executive produced by Kyle Bradstreet and directed by Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim.

Secret Invasion debuts on Disney+ June 21st. What other characters do you hope appear in the series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.