Marvel's Secret Invasion Inspired by Classic Thrillers

Secret Invasion has some pretty classic spy movie influences according to the series' director. Empire Magazine talked to Ali Selim about the journey that Samuel L. Jackson's weathered hero will be traveling this summer. In preparation for Secret Invasion, they had conversations about films like The Third Man and The Searchers. Now, a classic noir film might fit the tone of what they're aiming for with this Disney+ series, but eyebrows probably raise at that western getting mentioned. Selim says that it all makes sense if you think about Nick Fury's journey throughout these episodes. He's in a literal house of mirrors and when the former SHIELD director gets his footing, its time to go on the offensive.

"We talked a lot about classic espionage noir, like The Third Man," Selim began. "As Nick moves through it, he walks out of a noir and into a Western. He becomes the lone gunslinger walking down Main Street looking for bad guys to vanquish. We go from The Third Man to John Wayne in The Searchers, and Sam walks effortlessly from one into the next."

What Does The Future Hold For Nick Fury?

While fans know that Samuel L. Jackson's spy plays a role in The Marvels later this year, the future is a bit uncertain after that. But, for now, the actor is focused on people learning more about Nick Fury in Secret Invasion.

"There are things I really didn't know about Nick Fury that I just found out [making Secret Invasion]," Jackson previously told the press. "The minds behind what happened during The Blip are fantastic. That's a part of what we're uncovering when we do this series. The place that Nick Fury is in, the evolution of his story, or the de-evolution of his story... It's giving me an opportunity to explore something other than the 'bad-assery' of who Nick Fury is, and I've had a good time doing that and I'm looking forward to people sharing that aspect of who he is when this series does happen."

Marvel has a fresh description for the upcoming thriller series: "In Marvel Studios' new series "Secret Invasion," set in the present day MCU, Nick Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls. Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity."

