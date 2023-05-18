Marvel's Secret Invasion Posts Cryptic Character Teaser

Secret Invasion just posted an eerie teaser for the upcoming Marvel series. As things get ready to kick off on Disney+, the show is already asking viewers "Who do you trust?" Greyscale surveillance footage looks over multiple crowds as various Marvel characters flash across the screen. In a scenario where even your loved ones can be Skrulls, is there really anyone you can count on. Those are the stakes facing Nick Fury and Maria Hill in the new series. As the aliens have made their presence known in the MCU, the general public is probably going to be pretty thrown by everything going down. Check it out for yourself down below!

In an interview from last fall, Colbie Smulders was absolutely elated to be telling this story, "It looks so good," the actress began, "and it's a very different tone than I've seen [in the MCU]. I mean, having Sam [Jackson] in anything is just a thrill to watch, but I think it really sets his character up in a really interesting way that I've always wanted to see."

"It's the most depth I've been able to show of Maria Hill," Smulders added. "That's the beauty of these series that Marvel is doing, you're able to really get backstory of these characters. What are the conversations that happen when they're just sitting around drinking coffee? It's not like, 'We've gotta get the bad guys! We've gotta get the thing! We've gotta save the world again!' It's like, 'Let's just have a chat, let's go for a walk.' We get to see those kinds of moments and be a bit more intimate with the characters."

What Does The Future Of The MCU Look Like After Secret Invasion?

It's been well-documented that Samuel L. Jackson's spy will be a key part of The Marvels in November. But, beyond that, it's been a bit hard to know what's coming up for Nick Fury. The future of a lot of long-running Marvel characters seems more up in then air than ever after Phase 4. Because of the length between projects and the need to visit other corners, fans are looking for any confirmation that their favorites will be around.

"There are things I really didn't know about Nick Fury that I just found out [making Secret Invasion]," Jackson explained in previous interview. "The minds behind what happened during The Blip are fantastic. That's a part of what we're uncovering when we do this series. The place that Nick Fury is in, the evolution of his story, or the de-evolution of his story... It's giving me an opportunity to explore something other than the 'bad-assery' of who Nick Fury is, and I've had a good time doing that and I'm looking forward to people sharing that aspect of who he is when this series does happen."

Do you think Secret Invasion will be full of twists? Let us know down below!