Secret Invasion Star Says Show Is for Grownups

Make no mistake about it, Marvel's next television show may be its most adult yet. Based on the comic of the same name, the story told in the Secret Invasion source material follows an alien invasion on Earth where the shape-shifting Skrulls infiltrated virtually every level of government. Though exact plot details for the live-action series still remain under wraps, one of the show's leads has teased the mature tone of the series, saying it's a Marvel show made for adults.

"This is one the grownups can dig. It's mental," Secret Invasion star Ben Mendelsohn said in a recent chat with USA TODAY. "I hope it ends up being one of the coolest things that they've done."

What is Secret Invasion about?

Mendelsohn's comments are the first time a Secret Invasion star teased the change in tone for Marvel. Late last year, Cobie Smulders said the series is far different than anything the Kevin Feige-led outfit has ever done before.

"It looks so good," Smulders raved in an interview earlier this fall, "and it's a very different tone than I've seen [in the MCU]. I mean, having Sam [Jackson] in anything is just a thrill to watch, but I think it really sets his character up in a really interesting way that I've always wanted to see."

"It's the most depth I've been able to show of Maria Hill," Smulders continued. "That's the beauty of these series that Marvel is doing, you're able to really get backstory of these characters. What are the conversations that happen when they're just sitting around drinking coffee? It's not like, 'We've gotta get the bad guys! We've gotta get the thing! We've gotta save the world again!' It's like, 'Let's just have a chat, let's go for a walk.' We get to see those kinds of moments and be a bit more intimate with the characters."

Secret Invasion debuts on Disney+ June 21st. What other characters do you hope appear in the series? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.