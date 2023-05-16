Secret Invasion: Kevin Feige Calls Marvel Series "Twisty Political Thriller"

Marvel Studios is getting ready to release their next big project next month with the Samuel L. Jackson-led series, Secret Invasion, and fans are super excited to see how everything unfolds in the series. From everything that we've seen throughout the trailers and special looks, Secret Invasion looks like one of the most action-packed shows they have released yet. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige held a presentation earlier today at the upfronts where he revealed release dates for Loki Season 2 and their Hawkeye spinoff series Echo. But he also teased the upcoming Secret Invasion by labeling it a "twisty political thriller". You can check out his full remarks below.

"Today, I'm going to give a look at three Marvel series for Disney+. As some of you may remember, I was at this event last year when Sam Jackson came to talk about his new show, Secret Invasion, and now we're just one month away from the June 21st debut of this twisty political thriller."

What is Secret Invasion about?

Secret Invasion will center around MCU veterans Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Talos (Mendelsohn) as they deal with an invasion of shape-shifting Skrulls who have infiltrated all aspects of life on Earth. Other MCU veterans will include Smulders as Maria Hill, Don Cheadle as James "Rhodey" Rhodes / War Machine, and Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross. New cast members will include Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Carmen Ejogo, Christopher McDonald, Dermot Mulroney, and Killian Scott. The series will be written and executive produced by Kyle Bradstreet, and directed by Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim.

Will We See Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury Again?

"I love playing him, and I love the fact that they're opening him up to all these other possibilities and this whole life that he has," Jackson revealed to Empire Magazine. "So hopefully I'm not done, and in this new phase of the MCU I'll still be floating in and out of there somehow, some way."

"I had to figure out some stuff and work out some new things, which I've been trying to do for a while. It's great to have an opportunity to find out who he was and delve into how much of a toll his job actually takes on his personal life." Jackson added.

Secret Invasion premieres June 21st on Disney+.

What do you think about Kevin Feige's comments? Are you excited for Secret Invasion? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!