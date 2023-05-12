Secret Invasion Star Emilia Clarke Says You Don't Need to Be a Marvel Fan to Enjoy New Disney+ Show

To say the Marvel Cinematic Universe is massive would be an understatement. The franchise now consists of 32 feature films and eight TV shows, with more of both on the way in the coming months. The original appeal of the MCU was that it was all connected, telling one story over the course of several movies. Now, the franchise has gotten so big that watching everything feels like a chore for some people, which could make some new titles less appealing. Fortunately, it sounds like the next Marvel series won't require as much homework as some other titles.

Secret Invasion hits Disney+ this summer, telling the beloved Marvel Comics story of the Skrull's attempt to takeover Earth while disguised as human beings. More of a spy series than a superhero epic, Secret Invasion will be important to the MCU's future, but you don't need to know a ton from it's past, at least according to star Emilia Clarke.

"It's definitely a show for the fans, but it's also a show that my mum, who doesn't watch Marvel, will watch and get, do you know what I mean," Clarke told Empire Magazine. "You can get into dangerous territory sometimes with this sort of genre where if you haven't watched all 17 other films or shows, you're not going to get it. This isn't that at all."

In addition to Secret Invasion being a little less tied into the MCU then many of the franchise's other projects, it will also have a different tone than most of its Marvel predecessors. Star Don Cheadle recently told EW that Secret Invasion is more like a Bourne movie or 1970s spy film than a Marvel superhero movie.

"It speaks to the elasticity of what the MCU can be," he added. "This one feels much closer to a movie like Bourne Identity or something that's more along the tone of a '70s movie. It's not as much about the bells and whistles of big special effects. It's more about the intrigue and drama, the espionage and double-crosses. And I still think it fits perfectly with what the MCU is able to do and pull off."

Are you looking forward to what Marvel has coming with Secret Invasion? Let us know in the comments!

Secret Invasion debuts on Disney+ on June 24th.