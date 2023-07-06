Secret Invasion: Marvel Fans Refuse To Believe SPOILER Is Dead
The third episode of Secret Invasion is now streaming on Disney+, and it featured another shocking ending. The first episode of the series ended with the death of Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) and it looks like she might not be the only character to meet a bad end at the hands of Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir). The new episode revealed that G'iah (Emilia Clarke) was working with her father, Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), and Gravik caught wind of her betrayal and shot her. She did turn back into her Skrull self after being shot, which the aliens have been doing when they die. However, there are plenty of theories as to why G'iah isn't really dead, and fans on Twitter are making sure their feelings are known.
First, there are images of Clarke from the Secret Invasion trailer that haven't been shown yet, so many fans are convinced that means G'iah isn't actually dead. However, those could be images of the human version of Clarke, and not G'iah. In fact, there are theories that Clarke is actually Abigal Brand from the comics. Other theories suggest G'iah is a Super Skrull that wasn't actually killed by the shot. You can check out some of the reactions from fans below, and then tell us what you think happened to G'iah in the comments...
How Rude
#SecretInvasion spoilers— v (@chrrywitch) July 5, 2023
More To Come?
NUHH-UUHH, G’IAH DID NOT DIE, WHAT ABOUT THESE SCENES #SecretInvasion pic.twitter.com/D7VStwrN2P— Dang124 (@Dang124Tweets) July 5, 2023
Theory 1
i would bet everything i have that next episode we're gonna watch this scene of g'iah becoming a super skrull before gravik shoots her. MOTHER EMILIA IS ALIVE AND WELL YOU'LL SEE #SecretInvasion pic.twitter.com/uNtZXU8Myo— rhaenyra targaryen's lawyer (@Targ_Nation) July 5, 2023
Theory 2
#Secretinvasion spoilers
g'iah as a little girl and g'iah from the official still look like they're the same person meanwhile the skrull who died looks completely different pic.twitter.com/hNShTJI6AT— sim | secret invasion spoilers (@ARCANEMILIA) July 5, 2023
The Ideas Run Deep
time for crazy theory, i remember reading the leaks and it said that g’iah is going to have pyrokinesis by the end of the show, and i think that g’iah might the machine that the doctor was building so that she can also have powers#SecretInvasion pic.twitter.com/ypp5JdcbIY— Leo ☾ CLOWN ERA (@AGENTQU4KE) June 28, 2023
So Does The Pain
#SecretInvasion SPOILERS— Skrull Babe🍀 (@softyellowpetal) July 5, 2023
Gravik, You Monster
i did NOT just wake up to see them kill emilia clarke on my screen again. GRAVIK YOU NASTY ASS BROCCOLI I'M COMING FOR YOU NEXT #SecretInvasionpic.twitter.com/ZqQ84OGEoC— rhaenyra targaryen's lawyer (@Targ_Nation) July 5, 2023
Holding Out Hope
#SecretInvasion spoilers
Dany Flashbacks
i did NOT just wake up to see them kill emilia clarke on my screen again KEVIN FEIGE IM COMING FOR YOU #secretinvasion #giah pic.twitter.com/3LiHTv44AZ— addie (@maybegrayson) July 5, 2023
Is It Next Week Yet?
i swear if i don't see my mother emilia clarke as #Giah in the next episode... #SecretInvasion pic.twitter.com/gYMnTTe1Yb— P | SECRET INVASION (@avengersxwanda) July 5, 2023