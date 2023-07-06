Secret Invasion: Marvel Fans Refuse To Believe SPOILER Is Dead

The third episode of Secret Invasion is now streaming on Disney+, and it featured another shocking ending. The first episode of the series ended with the death of Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) and it looks like she might not be the only character to meet a bad end at the hands of Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir). The new episode revealed that G'iah (Emilia Clarke) was working with her father, Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), and Gravik caught wind of her betrayal and shot her. She did turn back into her Skrull self after being shot, which the aliens have been doing when they die. However, there are plenty of theories as to why G'iah isn't really dead, and fans on Twitter are making sure their feelings are known.

First, there are images of Clarke from the Secret Invasion trailer that haven't been shown yet, so many fans are convinced that means G'iah isn't actually dead. However, those could be images of the human version of Clarke, and not G'iah. In fact, there are theories that Clarke is actually Abigal Brand from the comics. Other theories suggest G'iah is a Super Skrull that wasn't actually killed by the shot. You can check out some of the reactions from fans below, and then tell us what you think happened to G'iah in the comments...