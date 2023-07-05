Secret Invasion: Could G'iah Really Be SPOILER?

We're officially halfway through Marvel's Secret Invasion, and the newest Disney+ series is providing quite a lot of mystery and intrigue. The Marvel Cinematic Universe-exclusive show boasts an ensemble cast of new and returning characters, with the latter category including G'iah (Emilia Clarke), the Skrull daughter of Talos (Ben Mendelsohn). Spoilers for the third episode of Secret Invasion below! Only look if you want to know! The latest episode of Secret Invasion put G'iah's allegiances — both to her father and to the band of Skrull ffreedom fighters run by Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) — to the test, culminating in a near-fatal attack on the United Nations. By the end of the episode, Gravik confirmed that he knew of G'iah double-crossing him, and shot her. While Marvel's own marketing for Secret Invasion seems to hint that G'iah will survive the ordeal in some matter, the episode also raises another question: whose human identity has G'iah been assuming thus far in the series?

When trying to stop the strike on the UN, G'iah goes into the Skrull's warehouse filled with the humans whose identities they have been taking over, in order to find a secret password that can stop the attack. While we see a number of humans in stasis, that conveniently doesn't include the woman who G'iah has been posing as. This could very well hint that the woman's true identity is of significance within the MCU — maybe even delivering on the long-running fan theories that Clarke would be playing Abigail Brand.

(Photo: Marvel)

Who Is Marvel's Abigail Brand?

Created by Joss Whedon and John Cassaday in 2004's Astonishing X-Men run, Abigail has worn many hats in the Marvel universe, including being the main Commander of S.W.O.R.D.. Boasting a coif of green hair and the mutant ability of pyrokinesis, Abigail has participated in a number of adventures with the X-Men, most recently in the Krakoa Age series X-Men Red.

The possibility of Abigail appearing in the MCU has intrigued fans essentially ever since S.W.O.R.D. was properly established in the franchise, but has yet to come to fruition. While weaving Abigail's arrival into the show through G'iah might be unconventional, it would be a clever way to establish the fan-favorite half-mutant without the X-Men already being established. At the time of this writing, G'iah and current S.W.O.R.D. commander Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) have yet to be in the same scene together, so the reveal could have extra impact if Abigail already exists in the MCU as a S.W.O.R.D. operative who he would recognize. In the process, casting Clarke as both G'iah and Abigail would allow the actress to continue to appear in whatever MCU tales may follow.

New episodes of Secret Invasion debut on Disney+ on Wednesdays. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can do that right here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.