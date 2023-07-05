[This story contains Secret Invasion spoilers for Season 1, Episode 3.] Wednesday's Secret Invasion is titled "Betrayed." And there were betrayals: shape-shifter Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) resents Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) for failing to keep his promise to find the Skrull refugees a new homeworld. Fury's Skrull wife, Priscilla/Varra (Charlayne Woodard), is seemingly going behind her husband's back by working with James Rhodes (Don Cheadle) — or, at least, the Skrull imposter in cahoots with Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) and his faction of rebel Skrulls. But the biggest betrayal was saved for last.



After Fury got a lead on a rebel Skrull high up in the U.S. government, he recruited Talos to stop a Skrull plot to use the British submarine Neptune to launch on the UN Delegation — an attack that would trigger World War III. Talos' daughter, G'iah (Emilia Clarke), handed off intel as a double agent working against Gravik, who is masterminding terrorist plots to cause "all-out war" between the humans as the Skrulls become "uniquely programmed weapons of mass destruction": Super Skrulls.

The failed strike was advantageous to Gravik, who intercepted G'iah as she attempted to escape New Skrullos in Russia. "That plane would have been valuable. Finding the traitor was essential," Gravik said, shooting the mole within his resistance. G'iah reverted to her natural Skrull form and appeared to be dead.

G'iah's Secret Invasion Death, Explained



But in an espionage series about shape-shifting aliens, things are not always as they appear. Spoiler alert: trailers show footage from unaired episodes, which reveal that G'iah faked her apparent death (and apparently joins forces with Varra). In another scene that has yet to air, G'iah appears to tell Fury: "You don't know what they have planned for you."

G'iah has motivation to help stop Gravik and his army of Super Skrulls. As she said before he pulled the trigger: "Are you a leader of Skrulls, or our worst enemy?"



"When this story starts, [Gravik's] gone," Ben-Adir said in an interview about his rebel Skrull leader. "He's all the way down there, and there's no bringing him back. And there's some great stuff where Talos tries, and that was really interesting to play; like, how close can we get to seeing him coming back, and then he doesn't, ultimately. Or perhaps he could! If you locked him in a room for long enough, maybe he could, but in this show, it wouldn't be easy."

Episodes of Marvel's Secret Invasion premiere Wednesdays on Disney+.