Secret Invasion: Carmen Ejogo Rumored to Join Marvel Series

✖

Marvel has a slew of Disney+ original series set to debut in the coming years, bringing some pretty notable names into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Among these is Secret Invasion, an event series that is expected to adapt the 2008 comic event of the same name. In addition to returning faces Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), Secret Invasion has been courting a number of new faces — and a new report indicates the latest cast member who might be doing so. According to a new report from The Illuminerdi, True Detective star Carmen Ejogo is in "advanced talks" to join Secret Invasion.

While it's unclear exactly what character Ejogo could be playing, the report indicates that she is "from the same world" as Nick Fury, and is a "powerful leader with a 'spy' feel." It remains to be seen whether that could be Fury's wife or another potential person from his past.

Inspired by the Marvel Comics event of the same name, Secret Invasion will follow the newest adventures of Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), in a story that is expected to involve a Skrull infiltration on Earth. The series will be showrun by Mr. Robot alum Kyle Bradstreet, and is set to be a unique take on the Marvel Comics arc of the same name. The cast will also include Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Christopher McDonald, and Killian Scott.

"Well, there were more characters in the Secret Invasion comic series than there were in Endgame so, no," Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told ComicBook.com earlier this year. "It's not that but it very much is a showcase for Sam Jackson and Ben Mendelson and tapping into the paranoia elements of the Secret Invasion comic series that was great with the twists and turns that that took. So, that's certainly our focus more than, 'Can we cram in more characters than Endgame? like publishing?'"

(Photo: Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic)

What do you think of Ejogo potentially joining Secret Invasion? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below! If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.